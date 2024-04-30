GMA soars to No. 15 in Tubular Leaderboard Worldwide Rankings

LEADING broadcast company GMA Network clinched the 15th spot in the Tubular Leaderboard Worldwide Rankings in March 2024, making it the highest-ranking media company in Southeast Asia. The list boasts of global content powerhouses, such as Walt Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros., Moonbug (Cocomelon), and Sony Pictures.

For the same period, GMA’s consolidated data from its official News and Entertainment accounts on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube amassed 3,578,640,774 video views, ahead of ABS-CBN’s 2,450,406,260.

On Facebook, GMA tallied 2,012,720,557 video views, while ABS-CBN registered 1,155,212,390. On TikTok, the network reached 857,054,658 views over ABS-CBN’s 541,692,980. On YouTube, it recorded 708,865,559 video views.

Data from Tubular also showed impressive numbers for GMA’s social-media accounts aggregated across its official pages on News, Entertainment, Public Affairs, and other operating business segments, with a cumulative total of more than 395 million subscribers/followers as of March 2024. Besides social media, netizens also tuned in to www.gmanetwork.com for the latest news and entertainment updates, resulting in a total of 130 million page views from 25.8 million users year-to-date as of March 31, 2024, according to Google Analytics. The strong performance of the network’s online portal has consistently placed it among Similarweb’s Top Sites in the Philippines.

More information is available at the network’s website and official social-media accounts on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.