Gentleman’s game on trial

TWO losing candidates in the April 5 election of the board of trustees of the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) have asked the court to invalidate the results because of alleged violations of the association’s by-laws.

In the case filed on April 19 by former Representative Juan Miguel Arroyo and businessman Rolando Soriano Jr., they also asked the Pasig City Regional Trial Court to declare the annual general council meeting of the NGAP null and void. Said meeting was held on the day of the election at the Alabang Country Club in Muntinlupa City.

Arroyo and Soriano, who anchored their gripe on their collected proxy votes as being allegedly ignored by the NOMELEC (the election body), were part of a six-man team that vied for seats in the 11-man NGAP Board.

The six were wiped out as the 11-man ticket of incumbent NGAP president Martin Lorenzo swept the polls.

Lorenzo’s team included Enteng Santos (No. 1), Martin Lorenzo (2) Al S. Panlilio (3), Jake Corporal (4), Sean Gaerlan (5), Joe Dagdagan (6), Peng Perez de Tagle (7), Pepot Inigo (8), Leana Farrales-Carmona (9), Connor Canlas (10) and Kit Angeles (11).

Panlilio, the president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, was elected board chairman. He was not named in the lawsuit naming Lorenzo, Valeriano Floro II, NOMELEC chair Avelino Sumagui and NOMELEC members Marcus Andaya, Norbert Chico, Jose Gerald Asuncion and Raymond Bunquin as respondents.

Floro, the grandson of the late, revered Danny Floro of the fabled two-time Grand Slam champion (1976 and 1983) Crispa in the Philippine Basketball Association, said on Monday the NGAP has yet to receive a copy of the case.

But he was gracious enough to viber me a copy of NGAP’s response to the lawsuit. Here:

“The National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP), Inc. held the election of its board of trustees last April 5, 2024.

“Contrary to the allegations put out in certain news publications, NGAP maintains that it complied with all the requirements for a valid election. The duly constituted NOMELEC, in charge of all matters pertaining to the election, carried the election in accordance with the prescribed rules as established by the NGAP’s By-Laws and by Philippine law.

“Two losing candidates who failed to secure seats in the Board of Trustees filed a suit to annul NGAP’s election. As the matter is now under litigation, NGAP would defer the resolution of the said matter to the Court.”

It’s been the established rule that sporting disputes are not normally settled in courts. And isn’t golf famously known as the gentleman’s game? So, why the suit?

The times—they are a-changin’.

