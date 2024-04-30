Fuel prices to go down on Tuesday

DOMESTIC pump prices of petroleum products will go down starting Tuesday, oil firms announced Monday.

Gasoline prices will go down by P0.25 per liter, diesel by P0.45 per liter and kerosene by P0.90 per liter.

Petron, Shell, Caltex, Total, Unioil, PTT, Phoenix said separately that they will implement the new pump prices at 6a.m. of August 30.

Oil firms adjust prices every week to reflect movements in the world oil market. These domestic pump price adjustments are attributed to the lingering factors of geopolitical conflict in the Middle East.

Rodela I. Romero, director of the Oil Industry Management Bureau of the Department of Energy, cited developments in the international oil market led to this week’s price adjustment. These developments, Romero said, include the easing conflict between Israel and Iran, the delayed rate cut by the US Federal Reserve “and global economic indicators.”

The latter, she said, include the shrinking of China’s consumer price index and the drop “in US durable goods data reading.”

Last April 23, oil companies implemented a per liter decrease in diesel by P0.95 and P1.10 for kerosene. On the other hand, gasoline prices have increased by P0.55 per liter. This brought year-to-date adjustment of gasoline, diesel and kerosene at a per liter net increase of P10.25, P6.05 and P1.15, respectively.#