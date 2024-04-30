Extreme heat imperils PHL food security–ADB

THE scorching heat that has enveloped the whole archipelago due to the El Niño is not only highlighting the water stress being experienced by millions of households but endangering the country’s food security as well.

In a recent interview, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Sectors Group Director General and Group Chief Ramesh Subramaniam told BusinessMirror that water is a major factor that would determine how the government will fare in terms of feeding Filipino households.

This is especially a concern this year because right after the country experiences the dry spell, the country’s weather bureau expects the onset of the La Niña weather phenomenon by June 2024. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/27/still-reeling-from-heat-phl-now-bracing-for-la-nina-typhoons/).

“Now, one thing that we all need to be collectively [be] concerned [of] is, what is going to be the impact of either too much water or too little water, right? So we are going to see, unfortunately, in the Philippines and some of the other countries, the too-little-water phenomenon,” Subramaniam told this newspaper.

Unfortunately, weather is something that no government can control. Subramaniam said this is one reason why measures are crucial in the country’s response to the water side of the food security equation.



Asia’s water crisis

ADB noted that Asia faces an acute water shortage. By 2030, demand for water in the region is anticipated to exceed supply by 40 percent.

Since 80 percent of water is used for agricultural production, ADB said the lack of water “seriously hampers food production and security.” To address this, the bank is promoting the adoption of more efficient and sustainable ways of managing water to grow more food with less water in the region.

Subramaniam noted that too much water, such as what South Asia experienced, could lead to higher commodity prices. The opposite, which is too little water, could also send commodity prices skyrocketing, especially where water-loving crops like rice is involved.

Because of this, ADB has begun to closely monitor Asean countries like the Philippines along with South Asian countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Based on their monitoring, if the average increase in rice prices in these countries is above 25 percent, they are classified as part of the “red zone.”

Fortunately for Asean countries like the Philippines, they are not yet part of the red zone and have done well in terms of containing rice prices, Subramaniam said.

“In the case of the Philippines or in some of the other countries, you see, then we need to understand what is happening behind the price dynamics. So we are going to be continuously monitoring. It’s very difficult now to predict,” Subramaniam said.

Addressing this through fiscal measures, he stressed, will not be enough and boosting resilience will not be a quick fix as it will take time —one to years or so.

“You can have fiscal measures, but then in terms of the agriculture sector…boosting resilience, that’s going to take some time. So we anticipate playing out probably over the next one to two years or so,” Subramaniam said.

Subramaniam said among the popular measures are market interventions but they can only do so much. More permanent solutions are needed such as those being done by ADB to ensure water security.

“We’ve been working with the government on multiple prongs. One is in terms of the water resources management. We are investing quite significantly in various river basins across the country. Now, that’s in terms of shoring up infrastructure and investing in water resources management,” Subramaniam told BusinessMirror.

The ADB is investing in river basins across the country as well as water resources management. The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said one of these projects is the Water District Development Sector Project.

The project received a total funding of $63 million from ADB, the Urban Environmental Infrastructure Fund under the Urban Financing Partnership Facility, and the Water Innovation Trust Fund.

The project received a $2-million grant from the Urban Environmental Infrastructure Fund under the Urban Financing Partnership Facility and another $500,000 in technical assistance.

The ADB extended a $60-million loan from its Ordinary Capital Resources (OCR) for the project while the Water Innovation Trust Fund extended a technical assistance of $500,000.

ADB said the project aimed to enable 12 water districts (WDs), corporatized water utilities operating outside Metro Manila, to expand and rehabilitate supply systems.

It will also support two of them to build pilot sanitation facilities, in order to reduce water-related diseases due to unsafe drinking water and the lack of sanitation facilities.

The project will provide capacity development technical assistance to strengthen the capacity of the Local Water Utilities Administration and the sustainability of the target WDs.

ADB is also helping the government in its efforts to boost labor productivity through better access to technology, access to information, and streamlining input supply chains.

Subramaniam said the bank is also helping in the continuous farmer education in terms of crop varieties, higher yield seed varieties, and even in extending social protection to farmers negatively affected by climate change.

“So, those are some of the things which will, normally in our experience, take between three and seven to eight years in some cases. So, those are measures and more on the medium to longer-term side, boosting productivity that we’ve been working as well,” Subramaniam said.

“And then you have the food, water, energy nexus. That is something we need to look at as well in terms of energy input. We talked about water. Food, obviously, is a base that we are looking at. On the energy side, energy input is also something that we need to be looking at quite closely,” he added.

ADB announced plans to provide at least $14 billion over 2022-2025 to to ease a worsening food crisis in Asia and the Pacific. Of this amount, according to ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa, it has committed $7.6 billion of this amount, placing it on track of its 2025 goals.

The assistance also expands ADB’s already significant support for food security in the region, where nearly 1.1 billion people lack healthy diets due to poverty and food prices which have soared to record highs in 2022.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





