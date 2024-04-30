EOPT seen to simplify tax compliance, nip tax evasion

THE recently enacted Ease of Paying Taxes (EOPT) law will simplify tax compliance procedures which will in turn avoid tax evasion among taxpayers, according to a top official from the Department of Finance (DOF).

During the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) EOPT Metro Manila Cluster Roadshow on Monday, Revenue Operations Group Undersecretary Charlito Martin Mendoza said the EOPT law is a “significant step forward” in creating an environment conducive to entrepreneurship, investment, and innovation.

“Hopefully, by simplifying tax compliance procedures, reducing red tape, and harnessing technology, we would be able to encourage an atmosphere of trust and confidence between the government and taxpayers,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza added that the EOPT would also generate additional revenues for the government, improve tax compliance and increase tax collection.

Meanwhile, Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. said the EOPT roadshow aims to educate different types of taxpayers on the changes made in the taxation system caused by the EOPT law.

The updates on the taxation system include the classification of taxpayers, value-added tax provisions, registration and invoicing requirements, refund, income and withholding tax, and penalties and publication. It also made changes in the tax code.

“Taxation is for everyone. Everyone needs to be educated with our system of taxation. The BIR aims to create an inclusive environment with taxpayers. The BIR will reach out to taxpayers so they can be informed of their tax obligations,” Lumagui said.

Taxpayers can also reach out to the BIR for comments or suggestions on improving tax administration in the Philippines, noting that the Bureau and taxpayers are “partners” in nation-building, Lumagui added.

The BIR will hold roadshows all over the Philippines for the purpose of educating taxpayers about the EOPT law and the new regulations issued by the BIR in furtherance of the EOPT law.

The BIR has collected a total of P446.423 billion as of end-February, up by 24.32 percent year-on-year.

For 2024, the BIR’s collection goal is set at P3.055 trillion, with the bulk or P2.967 trillion coming from BIR operations, such as taxes on net income and profits and value-added tax (VAT), and P88.014 billion from non-BIR operations.