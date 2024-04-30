Diaz scores double in SALT net tourney in Valenzuela City

JANA DIAZ toppled the top two seeds in the girls’ premier division to emerge as the lone double winner in the San Jose SALT National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Jethro Sports Center in Valenzuela City over the weekend.

Diaz brought down No. 2 Sandra Bautista, 7-5, 6-0, in the semifinals then dominated top seed Chloe Mercado, 6-2, 6-2, in challenging conditions to secure the 18-and-under singles crown of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

The rising star from Bacoor (Cavite) also lived up to her top billing in the 16-and-under category witth a resounding 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Bautista.

Diaz’s stellar performance earned her Most Valuable Player honors in the event sponsored by Keizan Steel Trading, while Olongapo City’s Troan Vytiaco emerged as the top player in the boys’ division by clinching the 14-and-under trophy at the expense of Brendan Morales, 4-6, 6-4, 10-2.

Despite his impressive play, Vytiaco fell short of matching Diaz’s achievements as he bowed to Julio Naredo, 6-1, 6-2, in the semifinals of the 16-and-under category.

Naredo, playing out of Quezon City, went on to claim the crown with a 1-0 (ret.) win over Morales in the final.

The other winners in the event—part of the nationwide circuit under the Palawan Pawnshop National Championships program headed by president and CEO Bobby Castro—were Lucena City’s Jasmine Sardona, Olongapo City’s Athena Liwag and Joaquin Dacyon, Quezon City’s Antonio Ng and Bataan’s Cristiano Calingasan.

Action shifts to Parañaque City from May 9 to 13 for the Dr. Pablo Olivarez Sr. Junior Championships at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat. For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

The unranked Sardona shocked No. 2 Izabelle Camcam, 4-5 (8), 5-3, 10-6, in the quarterfinals of the girls’ 14-and-under, then edged third seed and doubles partner Liwag, 6-4, 7-5, before thwarting No. 4 Lilith Rufino, 6-4, 7-5, to snare the crown, while Liwag outdueled Rufino in a tense-filled finale, 3-6, 6-3, 10-3, to pocket the 12-and-under diadem.

Ng romped away with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Joaquin Serrato for the boys’ 18-and-under title, Calingasan routed top seed Terrence Batallones, 6-0, 6-1, in the 12-and-under final and Dacyon dealt Batallones another setback, 4-2, 4-2, to secure the 10-and-under unisex championship.

The doubles winners were 18-and-under champions Mercado and Dania Bulanadi, and Renio Bagcosca and Jether Salangsan; 14-and-under titlists Liwag and Sardona, and Vytiaco and Calingansan; and 10-and-u unisex victors Dacyo and Maximus Calingasan.