DENR, UN to push Pinays’ role in environment

THE Philippines, through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), is working with the United Nations (UN), via its entity, to reinforce gender equality and increase the active participation of women in discussions on environmental protection and climate resilience.

To formalize this collaboration, DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo- Loyzaga and UN Women Philippines Country Programme Coordinator Ma. Rosalyn Mesina, on behalf of United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women Deputy Regional Director Maria Holtsberg, signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the “EmPower: Women for Climate-Resilient Societies Programme Phase II” at the recent 2024 Earth Day celebration in Pasay City.

“We do need to invest both in the transdisciplinary understanding of vulnerability, particularly gender-based vulnerability, and the multiple roles that women play in order for us to understand how risk may cascade through those roles and address the vulnerability once and for all,” said the DENR chief.

Secretary Loyzaga noted how important it is to protect women’s rights when crafting ecological laws, social development and in decision-making by including them in national and local level discourse on mining, climate, human security, and the environment.

The second phase of the EmPower: Women for Climate-Resilient Societies Programme aims to strengthen the role of women and other marginalized groups in gender-responsive climate change adaptation and mitigation, ensure that they are represented as key environmental actors in climate and disaster risk reduction (DRR) decision-making, and that they are involved in climate-resilient livelihood.

This initiative, to be rolled out also in Indonesia, will give people greater parity in their sexuality and full enjoyment of their rights, including equal access to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, reducing their vulnerability to the impacts of climate change.

Under the MOU, the DENR and UN Women will push gender-responsive and human rights-based climate action that is inclusive based on the central pledge of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to “leave no one behind,” and that accelerates progress on the achievement of Sustainable Development (SDG) Goal 5 on Gender Equality, SDG 7 on Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 13 on Climate Action, and SDG 17 on Partnerships for the Goals.

They have agreed to support the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 in its jobs creation and poverty reduction objectives via higher economic growth. This will lead to economic and social change for a prosperous, inclusive and resilient society, in line with the 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and the achievement of the country’s long-term vision called AmBisyon Natin 2040.

Both parties will also do their share to achieve the targets of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2024-2028, signed between the UN and the Philippines, across the three outcome areas: Human capital development, inclusion and resilience building; Sustainable economic development, decent work, and innovation; and Climate action, environmental sustainability and disaster resilience.

They will also contribute to the delivery of UN Women’s country program priorities across the thematic areas of women’s participation, representation and leadership in decision-making, gender-responsive humanitarian, DRR and climate action, women’s economic empowerment, and ending violence against women.

To be funded by the governments of Sweden and New Zealand, the program will run until 2027.