DA asks solons to amend RTL to allow DA, DTI to import rice

FIVE years after the enactment of the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL), the Department of Agriculture (DA) has asked lawmakers to introduce amendments to the law, to include “empowering” the secretaries of the DA and Department of Trade and Industry to import rice under “specified conditions.”

At a briefing with the House Committee on Agriculture and Food, National Rice Industry Development Program Undersecretary Christopher Morales said the proposed changes are designed to address prevailing gaps in the legislation and to provide greater support to Filipino rice farmers, notably through enhanced control over rice imports.

Morales said the proposed amendments seek to empower the secretaries of agriculture, and trade and industry to import rice under specified conditions, while allowing the National Food Authority (NFA) to secure buffer stocks through alternative schemes.

However, Morales did not specify these exact “specified conditions” pending the House agriculture panel hearing on the proposal.

Citing the DA’s proposal, Morales said the export of rice during food security emergencies, as determined by the DA chief, would also be disallowed under the proposed changes.

At present, two bills have been filed in the House of Representatives, both aiming to extend the RCEF program and ensure its continued support for the country’s rice farmers.

These bills, as well as the proposed amendments by the DA, will be deliberated on by Rep. Mark Enverga’s committee on Tuesday.

Moreover, Morales emphasized the pivotal role of rice production in the country’s agricultural landscape and stressed the importance of enhancing the RTL after five years of its enactment.

Morales said these modifications aim to facilitate a more liberalized importation framework while ensuring safeguard measures remain intact when necessary.

Among the proposed amendments are timing restrictions on the imposition of sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) import clearances to enhance control over arrivals, particularly during harvest seasons, he said.

“We propose that imported rice must arrive before the specified date indicated in the issued

[Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearance] SPSIC with enforced fees and measures for low or non-utilization to ensure timely arrival,” he added.

Morales said DA proposes strengthening the regulatory functions of the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), with measures including mandatory registration of grain warehouses and regular inspections to ensure compliance with SPS standards.

On the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), Morales said the DA advocates its extension until 2030.

The agency also proposed the reallocation of funds, with 55 percent allocated towards farm machinery, 30 percent towards seed development, and 5 percent towards training and extension services.

Morales said special attention would be given to the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) as the lead agency, with a focus on soil health improvement initiatives.

Moreover, Morales said the DA wants excess rice import tariffs exceeding P10 billion to be allocated to various programs, including financial assistance, crop diversification, water impounding, and watershed rehabilitation and development.

As these proposed amendments are set forth, discussions on extending the drafting of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) beyond the initial 90 days are under way to ensure thorough consideration and implementation, said Morales.

Currently, the RCEF boasts a surplus of P19 billion in 2023, raising concern among lawmakers regarding its optimal utilization to benefit Filipino rice farmers.

Under the current Rice Tariffication Law, the RCEF allocates P10 billion to four component programs: mechanization (P5 billion), seeds (P3 billion), extension (P1 billion), and credit (P1 billion).

For his part, House Committee on Agriculture and Food Chairman Enverga acknowledges the significant assistance the RTL has provided to rice farmers, addressing their long-standing need for support.

Despite its well-intentioned objectives, Enverga said the challenges that have arisen in the wake of the RTL, including issues surrounding rice supply and fluctuating prices, persist, prompting calls for amendments from both the government and the private sector.

Enverga stressed that the critical juncture at which the proposal to amend the RTL has arisen, particularly as the country marks five years since the law’s enactment.

It is imperative, he asserted, to reflect on whether the RTL has truly succeeded in improving the lives of rice farmers and making the agricultural sector more viable.

