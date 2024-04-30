Congress allots funds for improving Mindanao airports

Seven airports across Mindanao are set to receive a substantial boost in infrastructure development funding amounting to a total of P1.3 billion this year, a senior lawmaker said.

Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel said Congress has allocated fresh funds specifically for the enhancement of commercial aviation hubs throughout Mindanao, including those situated within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, such as the Jolo Airport in Sulu province.

“Improved airports in the provinces will facilitate the transfer of people and goods, bring in more tourists, support the growth of small businesses, and help create new jobs,” Pimentel said in a recent statement.

Outlined in the 2024 General Appropriations Law, Pimentel detailed the seven Mindanao airports slated for development along with their respective aviation infrastructure allocations: Bukidnon Airport (P320 million), Central Mindanao M’lang Airport (P300 million), New Zamboanga International Airport (P300 million), Tandag Airport (P100 million), Jolo Airport (P100 million), Mati Airport (P100 million), and Surigao Airport (P80 million).

These aviation infrastructure funds, said Pimentel, are typically designated for runway rehabilitation or construction, taxiways, ramps, control towers, passenger terminals, perimeter fencing, as well as essential utilities like power, water, and fire stations.

He noted that the allocations may also be utilized for the acquisition of new navigational equipment, further enhancing safety and efficiency in air travel across Mindanao.

Last week, a new airline, Bangsamoro Airways, launched light aircraft flights from Cotabato City to Zamboanga City and Jolo.

The new airline, established by Maguindanao del Norte-based Federal Airways Inc., also plans to eventually deploy flights from Zamboanga to Mapun in Tawi-Tawi province and from Cotabato to General Santos City.