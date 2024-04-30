CCG ships water cannon PHL ships enroute to Panatag Shoal

CHINA Coast Guard (CCG) vessels on Tuesday fired water cannons on Philippine Coast (PCG) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ships tasked to provide fuel and food supplies to Filipino fishermen plying their trade in Panatag Shoal (Scarborough Shoal).

PCG spokesperson for West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela, in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, identified the ships as the PCG’s BRP Bagacay (MRRV-4410) and BFAR’s BRP Bankaw (MMOV-3004).

Tarriela added that ships were tasked to carry out a legitimate maritime patrol in the waters near Bajo De Masinloc (another name of Panatag Shoal) which lies 124 nautical miles from Zambales.

“The primary objective of this mission was to distribute fuel and food supplies, highlighting our commitment to supporting the fishermen in accordance with the President’s food security policy,” Tarriela said.

During the patrol, the Philippine vessels encountered dangerous maneuvers and obstruction from four CCG vessels and six Chinese Maritime Militia vessels.”At approximately 09:53, when the BFAR vessel was about 12 nautical miles from BDM (Bajo De MasinlocP) CCG-3305 utilized its water cannon, directly hitting the starboard astern of the BFAR vessel.

When the PCG vessel was approximately 1000 yards east-southeast of BDM, CCG-3105 and CCG-5303 employed their jet stream water cannons, targeting the PCG vessel from both sides, resulting in damage to the railing and canopy,” Tarriela said.

The damage serves as evidence of the forceful water pressure used by the CCG in their harassment of the Philippine vessels, he pointed out.

“It is important to note that the Chinese Coast Guard has once again installed a 380-meter floating barrier that covers the entire entrance of the shoal, effectively restricting access to the area,” Tarriela noted.

Despite the harassment and provocative actions of the CCG, Tarriela said the PCG and BFAR vessels stood their ground and continued their maritime patrol.

“They were not deterred and will persist in carrying out their legitimate operations to support Filipino fishermen and ensure their safety,” he added.