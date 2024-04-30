Bong Go champions AFP welfare and modernization efforts

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, on Friday, April 26, emphasized the importance of bolstering the country’s maritime defense capabilities and extending unwavering support to the armed forces. The senator gave recognition to the service and sacrifice endured by the military and other uniformed personnel in protecting the country, its sovereignty, and its people.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Go was invited as guest of honor during the Naval Officers Qualification Course (NOQC) “Charlie” Alumni Association gathering at the Philippine Navy Officers’ Clubhouse in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. The event, dubbed “Charlie Night,” was hosted by Retired Rear Admiral Lino Dabi, the chairman of the organizing committee.

In his address, Go humbly appealed, “huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po, kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil sa inyong serbisyo at sakripisyo bilang mga sundalo. Kami rin ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n’yo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Maraming-maraming salamat po,” he added.

“Pinahahalagahan ko ang bawat sandali na makasama ang mga bayaning katulad ninyo, ang ating mga magigiting na opisyal at sundalo ng Hukbong Dagat,” said Go.

He acknowledged the courage, diligence, and loyalty of the Navy officers, calling them the “tunay na haligi ng ating lakas bilang isang bansa.”

During his speech, Go shared efforts done during the previous administration of then President Rodrigo Duterte to strengthen the military and promote their welfare, particularly through the increase in salaries for uniformed personnel.

“Noong 2018, dinoble po namin ni (dating) pangulong Duterte ang sahod ng military, pulis, at ibang uniformed personnel kasama ang coast guard, navy, army, air force, BJMP, Bureau of Fire, PNP at iba pa. Pagbibigay-pugay at pasasalamat po ‘yan sa inyong sakripisyo,” said Go.

The senator expressed his ongoing commitment to protecting the interests of both active and retired military personnel.

“At huwag ho kayong mag-alala, parati ko naman pong ipinaglalaban ‘yan. Kasi dinoble nga noong 2018. Kaya no’ng may mga panahon na may nag-file po sa Senado na mayroon pong proposed mandatory contribution para sa inyong pension, ako po ang unang nag-object at ayaw ko pong maapektuhan ang mga active at retired personnel,” he added.

Earlier, Go has expressed his disapproval against the proposed mandatory contributions from active and retired personnel to fund their pensions, highlighting the financial burden it would place on them: “Hindi po ako sang-ayon sa pag-obliga sa mga nasa active service at retired na magbayad ng mandatory contribution.”

Go vividly illustrated the impact of these contributions on the personnel, equating the deduction to a significant commodity, “Yung ikakaltas sa sundalo katumbas na po ‘yan ng halos isang sakong bigas.”

The senator expressed that he is firmly against any proposed pension reform that may negatively impact the entitlements of both active and retired members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and other uniformed personnel. He underscored the importance of recognizing the years they have dedicated to serving and safeguarding the nation.

“At ako naman po, full support talaga ako sa modernization efforts ng ating armed forces. At parati kong ipinaglalaban ang ating Armed Forces of the Philippines,” he declared.

Go also expressed his condolences to the families of those who perished, acknowledging their sacrifice and the broader implications of their bravery.

“Kasi sir, panahon ng giyera… lalo na mga marines, kayo ‘yung nagbuwis ng buhay tulad doon sa Marawi. Parati kami roon, more than ten times kaming umabot ng Marawi noong kasagsagan pa ng giyera noon,” he also recalled.

He emphasized the critical role of these sacrifices in maintaining peace in the region, hinting at the persistent threats that could destabilize not only Mindanao but the country’s sovereignty.

The lawmaker has also proposed Senate Bill No. 422, which is designed to offer free legal aid to members of the armed forces and police who encounter legal challenges stemming from their official responsibilities. Understanding the considerable burdens borne by these uniformed officers, the senator highlighted the necessity of providing them with adequate legal assistance, as long as their actions are in compliance with the law.