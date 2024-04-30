AI, AI: Everyone talks about it. Lifelong Learning needed.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already changing the way we work and live today. Some understand and pilot it, but only 10 percent of companies are already using it on a large scale daily. In the future, there will be more, that’s for sure. But venturing into this promising new world is not so easy.

No one expects everyone to be able to program AI in the future or to have such deep mathematical and statistical knowledge that they can penetrate algorithms. But now it will be shown who has truly internalized the concept of “lifelong learning.” Decision-makers must gain a clear understanding of how AI can be operationalized. The new technology is not an end in itself, but only makes sense, if a positive business case and therefore added value for the company can be derived.

Neither hype nor hysteria help with implementation, but rather a sober consideration of opportunities and risks to derive a suitable action plan. It is not a disgrace that not every company has its own experts on hand; it simply requires external support. In any case, it must not lead to the embarrassing avoidance of the topic.

The conditions are good: 73 percent of people see the use of AI as an opportunity. Not only when translating from foreign languages or in optimized logistics chains, but above all when AI takes over boring routine tasks for them. Most people prefer more demanding tasks. There are significantly more fulfilling activities than entering stupid data or thinking of text snippets for a PowerPoint presentation, right?

Looking at the job market, it becomes clear now that we are running out of labor and skilled workers due to demographic change, and at the same time, the expectations of employees for their jobs are constantly rising,

AI cannot only replace workers but also lead to higher job satisfaction. So, the horror scenario nurtured almost a decade ago, that digitization and automation would lead to mass unemployment, has already been reversed today. Opportunity instead of threat!

Yet not everyone is convinced; as always, the new technology is also associated with skepticism. People have all too often experienced that those new technologies and the efficiency advantages gained from them primarily benefited the companies, not themselves. 40 percent of people therefore fear that the use of AI could also lead to the loss of their own jobs. This concern is all the more understandable, as so far very few have the necessary skills to deal with AI. So how can leaders alleviate this fear from their team and convince their employees that continuous learning, especially on the subject of AI, is a must and can be fun?

Anyone who deals with how to motivate people to learn in general knows: It’s easy to read about, but not so easy to implement in reality – even if the right training opportunities exist. Subjunctive! Because compared to tech-savvy countries, we still have to catch up in this respect, be it in schools, universities, or in companies.

Further education should not be seen as a tedious necessity but should be felt as a pleasure. The environment must be right for that. And it also requires appropriate role models. Those who are open-minded and perhaps expect a personal advantage will be more willing to venture into unknown territory when they see that others have already benefited from it. The ability to learn will be more important than ever. For this reason, as Accenture CEO Julie Sweet revealed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she asks all applicants in the interview: “What have you learned in the past six months?”

What the candidates have learned is irrelevant. It’s just about finding out if someone is curious about learning something new at all. Because that is the prerequisite for transformation.

Could you have answered the question?

AI implementation without lifelong learning is not possible! Get going!!!!

I am looking forward to your views. Contact me at hjschumacher59@gmail.com.