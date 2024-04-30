3 PHL teams vying in touch worlds

THREE teams will represent the Philippines in the Touch World Cup 2024 slated July 15 to 21 at the University of Nottingham in England.

Touch football has become a competitive sport only in the past few years despite having been played in the country the past two decade.

The country sent teams to two previous worlds with an mixed open team finishing ninth and a women’s open squad winding up 12th in the 2015 edition in Coffs Harbour, Australia.

A men’s open squad placed sixth and a women’s open team 15th in Putrajaya, Malaysia, in 2019.

Touch Association Pilipinas (TAP) chairman Colin Steley said they are aiming for a top-five finishes in the men’s and women’s and mixed divisions.

“The World Cup is the highest level of competition for the sport and everybody playing the sport is aiming to play in the event which is held every four years,” Carl Majabague told Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“This is very similar to rugby minus the tackle, touch football is played by six players a side and a game has a duration of 40 minutes, 20 minutes per half,” Majabague—who played in the 2019 team—said in the session presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo, Smart/PLDT and ArenaPlus, the 24/7 sports app in the country

Australia and New Zealand, where the sport began, are among the top countries in the sport, while the Philippines is considered the second strongest team in Southeast Asia after Singapore.

With high hopes for the worlds, the TAP is looking to boost the popularity of the sport in the country and eventually become a member of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Usually played by expats and students from University of the Philippines, University of Makati and British School Manila, women’s team ace Pauline Fernandez said they are also looking to be included in the Palarong Pambansa, Batang Pinoy and the Philippine National Games.

“This is a very welcoming sport, we get a lot of support from Filipino-Australian rugby players, the Volcanoes (rugby), in terms of training,” Steley said.

But the team will need financial help to augment their World Cup expenses that would cost at least $7,000 per player.

Players Janno Puig, Janin Puig, Rara Sales, Sean Rising, Ivon Gavieres, Ron Yongco, Margaret Favor, Mikee Padernal, coach Nathan Futalan, marketing officer Ian Quimbo and former national player Arabelle Jimenez also graced the forum.