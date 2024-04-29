Weakening external demand to dampen exports—experts

THE growth of exports in Asia will unlikely be sustained due to foreseen weakening of external demand this year, according to UK-based think tank Oxford Economics.

“We maintain our caution about the general outlook for external demand. With global growth likely to be a subdued 2.5 percent this year, the dazzling exports growth in Q1 is unlikely to be sustained,” Oxford Economics said last Friday.

While the think tank estimates that in seasonally adjusted dollar terms, Asian exports recorded the strongest quarter of growth in the first quarter of 2024 since the first quarter of 2022.

“But that masks the decline seen in the latest two monthly data prints,” Oxford Economics noted, adding that exports contracted by around 2 percent month-on-month in March, the largest fall in 10 months.

The UK-based think tank said the regional breakdown points to “broad based” declines in China, the rest of North Asia, and South and Southeast Asia.

However, it said, “we would caution against reading too much into the monthly data at this point due to possible seasonal distortions typical to the period around the Lunar New Year.”

Oxford Economics also noted that electronic exports appear to have “held up,” attributing to turn in the chip cycle. However, it emphasized that the picture is “not equally rosy” among all electronic exports.

Illustrating the recovery experienced by the countries within the reigon, the think tank said economies on the “higher end” of the supply chain such as South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Singapore have been “rebounding strongly.”

Meanwhile, it said those on the lower end such as Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines “have not enjoyed as much success.”

“We suspect this is due to the nature of the upturn in the semiconductor cycle, led by advanced chips, which is concentrated in the former countries,” Oxford Economics explained.

Overall, the UK-based think tank noted recent data suggest the “strength” in Asian exports may still have some way to go. For one, the chip upcycle should keep exports of advanced semiconductors and associated manufacturing equipment elevated.

According to the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Philippines’s export earnings posted a 16-month high in February 2024 as the demand for semiconductors picked up. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/12/february-export-earnings-up-15-7-a-16-month-high/)

The Philippine Export and Import Statistics in February 2024 showed the country’s export earnings jumped 15.7 percent, the fastest growth it recorded since the 20.6 percent posted in October 2022.

The last time the country’s exports posted double-digit growth was 15 months ago, in November 2022 when earnings from the shipment of local products grew 14.1 percent. The country’s top exports are electronic products which, in February 2024, posted growth of 26.8 percent.

Earlier this month, the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. (Seipi) said it is already seeing some “modest” growth based on global market demand. (https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/11/seipi-banks-on-global-market-demand-to-see-modest-growth/)

This despite the Philippine semiconductor and electronics industry’s flat growth projection for this year.