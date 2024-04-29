Victolero offers no excuse after Magnolia’s back-to-back losses

CHITO VICTOLERO offered no excuse for Magnolia’s stinging back-to-back losses, particularly against Meralco last Sunday where the Hotshots were limited to their lowest in franchise history in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

“It’s a lack of effort or not enough effort I guess,” the Magnolia head coach stressed to BusinessMirror on Monday, a day after a 51-74 loss to the Bolts.

“It’s not an excuse that we have back-to-back games. We just have to figure out our approach in the game. We are hoping it won’t happen again in crucial games,” Victolero said.

Playmaker Jio Jalalon has issues with both knees and Calvin Abueva is down with a right knee injury and there is no timetable for their return.

Jalalon averaged 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists, while Abueva averaged 6.8 points and 8.4 rebounds. Both have played in seven games.

But Victolero said the others should deliver with the starters down.

Before the loss to Meralco, Magnolia lost narrowly to San Miguel Beer, 91-98, with Abueva suffering an injury in the first quarter while Jalalon didn’t suit up.

Victolero said he told his players that despite their failure to clinch one of the two twice-to-beat incentives in the quarterfinals, they are in position to advance. The Hotshots hold a 5-4 record, tied for third spot with NLEX and TNT Tropang Giga.

“We are not qualified for the top two, but we’re not out yet. We just have to give our best in our last game in the elimination round,” Victolero said, referring to their Friday game against Terrafirma (5-5) at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Image credits: PBA Images





