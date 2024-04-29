Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices bounced back last week as tensions in the Middle East eased, but a “high-for-longer” interest rates could dampen investors’ appetite.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 185.75 points, or 2.88 percent, to close at 6,628.75 points.

The main index was up all week long, as investors were elated by the country’s economic managers’ pronouncement that the GDP may grow by as much as 7 percent this year.

Trading, however, was anemic with average value reaching only P3.4 billion as most investors stayed on the sidelines.

Foreign investors, which cornered more than half of the trades, were net sellers at P2.8 billion.

All other sub-indices ended in the green. The broader All Shares index gained 71.20 points to close at 3,492.75 points, the Financials index was up 14.14 to 2,050.70, the Industrial index surged 508.19 to 8,883.76, Holding Firms index rose 184.21 to 6,136.57, the Property index climbed 93.49 to 2,511.72, the Services index increased 14.19 to 1,836.25 and the Mining and Oil index soared 652.14 to 8,874.76.

Top gainers were Roxas and Co. Inc., ABS-CBN Corp., Medco Holdings Inc., Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc., JG Summit Holdings Inc., East Coast Vulcan Corp. and Mabuhay Vinyl Corp.

Top losers were Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc., which was acquired by the Consunji Group for $305.6 million, Philippine Trust Co., Concrete Aggregates Corp. B shares, Keppel Philippines Properties Inc., Grand Plaza Hotel Corp., Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp. and Philippine Bank of Communications.

This week

Share prices may fall this week as investors were disappointed with the longer higher interest rate environment.

It will be a four-day trading week as May 1 is a public holiday.

Broker 2TradeAsia said this week’s meeting of the United States Federal Reserve, while likely neutral, may be hyper-analyzed for any of its tonal change of indicators in the second half of the year.

“The postponed midyear rate cut from the Fed has hampered outlook for late 2024; brace for the consequent postponement of major capex/weaker transaction market at least for the leverage sensitives,” it said.

“Expect tension between a disheartened market that originally expected rate cuts by the second quarter versus bargain hunters aiming for lower average cost plus higher dividend yield in the medium term.”

Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc. said investors are expected to watch out for positive catalysts that could bring back the bullish sentiment.

“Last week, the market was able to close above its 200-day exponential moving average. Next week, the market may test the validity of its breach of the said line. If it is able to hold its position above its 200-day moving average, we may see more upward momentum moving forward. If it is unable to do so however, we may see the market decline again towards its support at 6,400. Major resistance is seen at 6,700,” he said.

Stock picks

Philstocks recommended Security Bank Corp. as it is moving downwards with relatively low volatility, implying that a base could be formed.

“We recommend entering the stock at support levels or at P68.10,” the broker said. It set a target price on the stock at P81 per share.

Security Bank’s shares were last traded on Friday and closed at P69.55 apiece.

Meanwhile, Maybank Securities said its top pick for the property sector is SM Prime Holdings Inc. as its income will be led by its shopping malls portfolio, which now accounts for almost 60 percent of the company’s earnings.

“As mentioned, we expect policy rate cuts to start in the third quarter, which should be favorable for cyclicals, particularly for the residential segment.”

SM Prime continue to trade at a discount of 51 percent despite recording an earnings growth of 14 percent.

SM Prime shares closed last week at P28.35 apiece.