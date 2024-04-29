SC upholds orders of NTC against 3G bid of 4 telcos

The Supreme Court’s (SC) Second Division has affirmed the 2005 and 2008 orders of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) disqualifying Next Mobile Inc., currently operating as Now Telecom, and three other companies from securing 3G frequency slots.

The three other disqualified telcos are then Lopez-owned Bayan Telecommunications (BayanTel), Multi-Media Telephony Inc. (MTI), and AZ Communications Inc. The Court’s ruling denied the petitions challenging the NTC’s consolidated orders regarding the disqualification of Next Mobile and the three other companies.

“The National Telecommunications Commission’s consolidated orders dated December 28, 2005 and August 28, 2008 regarding the disqualification of Bayan communications, Inc., Multi-Media Telephony, Inc., Next Mobile, Inc. and AZ Communications, Inc. in the application for a 3G radio frequency under Memorandum Circular No. 07-08-2005 are affirmed,” the SC said in a 44-page decision penned by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

It also granted the NTC’s petition assailing the 2010 ruling of the Court of Appeals (CA), which virtually ordered the regulatory body to allocate the fifth and final 3G slot to BayanTel.

During the qualifications process, AZ failed to pass the first stage of qualifications while Next Mobile was disqualified for unpaid supervision and regulation fees (SRFs) and spectrum use fees (SUFs) totaling P135.6 million as of December 2005.

SUFs are based on spectrum usage, service type, and economic classification of covered areas, while SRFs are determined by the higher of subscribed or paid capital stock, capital invested, or property and equipment value.

The NTC eventually awarded four of five 3G frequency slots to Smart, Globe, Digitel, and Connectivity Unlimited Resources Enterprise or CURE, prompting Next Mobile and the three other telecom companies to elevate the issue before the CA which affirmed the NTC’s consolidated orders except for Bayantel, which it said was qualified for the fifth 3G frequency slot.

The CA denied Next Mobile’s petition and affirmed the assessments of NTC on its unpaid SUFs and SRFs.

The appellate court likewise dismissed the telco’s petition assailing its disqualification by the NTC. In upholding the NTC’s consolidated orders, the SC held that the grant of the remaining 3G bandwidth assignment “shall be within the [NTC’s] discretion subject to the required application procedures as may be required under relevant laws, rules, and regulations.”

In the case of Next Mobile, the high court said that to qualify for a 3G frequency, MC 07-08-2005 mandates that the applicant must have no outstanding unpaid SRFs, SUFs, radio station license fees, permit fees, and other fees imposed by the NTC in accordance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

The SC noted that as of December 2005, Next Mobile had unpaid SRFs of P126.09 million and SUFs of P9.67 million.

“As the (NTC) pointed out, Next Mobile did not pay these fees even under protest. Next Mobile was, thus, correctly disqualified for non-payment of fees,” the SC said.

It found no merit in Next Mobile’s argument that the NTC should not have considered its additional paid-in capital from its debt-to-equity conversion when assessing its SRFs, contending that the subscription did not constitute part of its capital stock.

“When Next Mobile converted its creditors’ liabilities to stock subscriptions, there was a corresponding increase in its capital stock,” the SC said.

“It is erroneous for Next Mobile to argue that this could not be considered as part of the capital stock since no payment was received when the liabilities were converted into equity.”

‘Flawed argument’

Meanwhile, the SC held that the CA erred in finding that BayanTel was entitled to the last 3G frequency.

The SC found it “peculiar” for the CA to invalidate the point system used by the NTC in allocating 3G frequencies due to alleged non-compliance requirements, but still used it to argue for assigning the final slot to BayanTel.

The NTC had given Bayantel zero points for not meeting its obligations as a cellular mobile telecommunications service provider, but the CA suggested BayanTel should have received 6.5 points due to external factors affecting its compliance.

However, the SC said the CA’s argument was flawed as Bayantel had the opportunity to operate since 2002.

It pointed out that the issuance of MC 07-08-2005 on August 23, 2005, underscores the requirement for a track record, mandated by Republic Act (RA) 7925 or the Public Telecommunications Policy Act, to ensure telecom providers fulfill their commitments.

The SC said that failure to comply, even if due to circumstances beyond control, impacts service quality and undermines public interest.

RA 7925 designates radio frequency spectrum as a limited public asset, reserved for telecom providers demonstrating efficient use and embracing new technologies.

The NTC oversees the frequency allocation process and ensures telecom quality. Through MC No. 07-08-2005, NTC outlined rules for reallocating 3G frequencies, leading to applications from existing and new telecom entities.

After evaluations, four 3G frequencies were granted to Smart, Globe, Digitel, and CURE. As of November 19, 2018, the NTC named the consortium of Udenna Corporation, Chelsea Holdings, and China Telecom, known as Mislatel and later Dito Telecom, as the new major player.

“The National Telecommunications Commission, as the primary administrator of this public resource, has the full discretion to assess and evaluate applicants to these frequency spectrums,” the SC said.

“In view of its expertise in technical matters, and institutional experience, its factual findings are entitled to great weight before this Court and will not be reversed ‘saved upon a very clear showing of serious violation of law or of fraud, personal malice or wanton oppression,” it added.