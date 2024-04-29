Ramirez, Estoque voted NCAA Players of the Week

PERPETUAL HELP skipper Louie Ramirez and College of St. Benilde ace Wielyn Estoque were named Collegiate Press Corps’ NCAA Players of the Week for leading their teams to big wins last week in the NCAA Season 99 volleyball tournaments.

Third-year outside hitter Estoque scored a season-best 19 points on 14 attacks, four aces and a block in the Lady Blazers’ 25-19, 25-23, 25-8 win over Mapua University. The star from Cotabato City scored eight in their 25-16, 25-20, 25-14 win over Arellano last Tuesday.

The Lady Blazers are unbeaten in seven matches.

Estoque won the vote over Perpetual’s Shai Omipon, Mapua’s Roxie Dela Cruz, and Lyceum’s Johna Dolorito for the weekly citation presented by the San Miguel Corporation for the period of April 23 to 28.

Ramirez, on the other hand, led Perpetual Help to their seventh victory in as many matches. Emilio Aguinaldo College holds a 6-0 record, while Arellano has a 4-3 card.

Ramirez had a combined 47 points in Perpetual Help’s straight-sets wins over Arellano University, San Sebastian College and San Beda University. He was picked for the citation over Mapua’s Barbie San Andres, EAC’s Ervin Osabel, and CSB’s James Marasigan.