Preference for LCVs means boon to business–economist

LARGER sales of commercial vehicles in the Philippines signifies growing business and economic activities, according to an economist from the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P).

“In my opinion, Filipinos have shown stronger demand for commercial vehicles over passenger cars because the productive use of commercial vehicles results in income,” Cid L. Terosa, UA&P Associate Professor, Senior Economist and Input-Output Analysis Specialist told the BusinessMirror in an e-mail.

Terosa said many businesses and firms require commercial vehicles for their operations. With this, he said, “An economy with growing business and economic activities will therefore have more commercial vehicles on the road than passenger cars.”

Meanwhile, he noted, passenger cars have limited uses: “They are chiefly used for passenger transport and not the transport of items for trade and commerce.”

The joint report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) released last April 19 showed 81,935 commercial vehicles were sold in the first quarter of the year.

This is a 12.2-percent growth compared to the 72,531 units sold in the three-month period in 2023.

The commercial vehicle units sold in the January to March 2024 period represents 74.26 percent of the vehicle sales pie, which were 109,606 units.

On the other hand, passenger cars sold in the first quarter reached 28,211, representing 25.74 percent of the vehicle units sold in January to March. However, passenger cars posted faster growth at 14 percent while commercial vehicles only grew by 12.2 percent.

Commercial vehicles consist of five categories. Among these categories, light commercial vehicles (LCV) accounted for the largest chunk of the vehicle sales pie: 60,302 units of LCV were sold in the said period, or 74.09 percent share of the total sales in three months.

This was followed by Asian Utility Vehicle (AUV) as the auto industry sold 18,673 units of these, for a 22.94-percent share of the vehicle sales pie.

For her part, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) President Enunina Mangio told the BusinessMirror in a Viber message last week that Filipinos prefer commercial vehicles such as vans, trucks and multicabs over passenger cars because “they are seen as more practical..aside from transporting passengers, they can also be used to move goods and serve as mobile businesses or family vehicles.”

Mangio said this is “important” in a growing economy like the Philippines, where she said, many owners have to use their vehicles for both personal and commercial purposes.

“The relatively large average size of Filipino families which also include extended family members make it more practical to acquire commercial vehicles that typically have more seating capacity compared to passenger cars,” the PCCI chief noted.

Mangio also cited the “unpaved and underdeveloped transport infrastructure” as a factor behind the preference for commercial vehicles, saying “commercial vehicles can better cope with challenging road conditions.”