Postal, traffic workers get break from extreme heat

EXPOSURE to extreme heat can result in occupational illnesses and injuries and people in the field or working remotely are the ones directly affected.

Recognizing this, several government agencies and private companies have been taking steps to mitigate the impact of the extreme heat on their workers.

“If your work requires you to be in the field or outdoor, make sure to drink plenty of water to help prevent dehydration, stay in a shaded area if you can,” Dr. John Manalo of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) told the BusinessMirror, referring to workers like the personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and construction workers to prevent sunburn, dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

One good example: To protect its personnel from excessive heat and sun exposure that pose significant dangers, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has issued notices to protect workers, especially the letter carriers on the field.

PHLPost adjusted the mail delivery schedule of letter carriers and announced other tips to prevent heat-related illnesses: They may start the delivery as early as 6:00am or 7:00am and wrap up delivery before 12 noon.

To uphold the eight-hour per day schedule, the remaining manhours shall be used for other activities like scanning or updating delivery information in the systems, walk sorting, and preparing the mails for the next early morning delivery of the following day.

Likewise, across the nation, managers and supervisors were reminded to observe precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses among employees such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

All postal areas across the country were directed to allow flexi-time in the mail schedule of letter carriers.

“They should dress properly and comfortably with lightweight, light-colored loose-fitting clothing and a hat. PHLPost reminds employees of the importance of drinking plenty of water to keep themselves properly hydrated—most especially during outdoor duties. Staying hydrated is important,” said Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos.

“We have to reach out to every letter carrier—and make sure they’re aware of the dangers caused by high temperatures and humidity. Their concern and well-being is of our utmost importance. Keeping hydrated is the carrier’s best defense against the summer heat,” he said, adding that Letter Carriers should take a break when there is prolonged exposure to heat. They should find shaded, air conditioned and well ventilated places to cool off. After hours of exposure to the sun, they must take a cool shower or sponge bath once at home.

MMDA heat break

Last month, the MMDA reinstated the 30-minute “heat stroke break” policy for field personnel, particularly traffic enforcers and street sweepers, to protect them from heat-related illness amid the El Niño phenomenon.

MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes signed a memorandum circular reinstating the “heat stroke break” policy, to take effect from March 15 until May 31, and implemented daily through a rotation schedule.

“We must understand the plight of these traffic enforcers and street sweepers who work under the scorching heat of the sun every day to fulfill their duties and responsibilities,” Artes explained.

Artes added the heat stroke break shall be done alternately by those assigned in a particular area to maintain visibility of traffic enforcers and street sweepers, and to ensure field operations are not hampered.

Under the policy, on-duty traffic enforcers and street sweepers are allowed to leave their posts in shifts so that they can rehydrate, seek shelter from the sun, and take a 30-minute break to avoid heat stroke.

Field personnel could also take an additional 15-minute break time in case the heat index, or the “human discomfort index” in Metro Manila reaches 40 degrees Celsius and above.

Iligan jail, too

Meanwhile, it’s not just field workers in state agencies who are being protected from the extreme heat.

Detainees in congested facilities such as Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory (ICJMD) are also being monitored.

To avoid keeping them for prolongted periods inside congested, hot detention areas of poor ventilation, the facility intensified its cultural, sports and other recreational activities for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL).

There is a ‘Dancers Behind Bars,’ with at least 10 PDL spending up to two hours a day practicing a growing repertoire of a score of dances. Although they are barred from performing outside the facility, they are producing a dance routine to be uploaded soon on the facility’s social media channels.

Also, sports activities such as basketball and volleyball tournaments have been organized to keep the PDL out in the open air.

Billiards, table tennis games and guitar playing sessions are also held at the multipurpose area to keep the PDL away from their packed dormitories in the hottest hours of the day. Others may go to the recreation area for board games, including monopoly, Brazilian checker, chess, scrabble, and tic tac toe.

Image credits: Philippine Postal Corp./Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory





