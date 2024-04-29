PHL touch rugby teams to guest in PSA Forum

THE Philippine teams vying in the 2024 Touch World Cup in Nottingham, England serve as special guests in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The men’s, women’s, and mixed teams of the Philippine Touch Rugby will be represented by coordinator and former national team member Arabelle Jimenez in the session that starts at 10:30 a.m.

The public sports program livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo, Smart/PLDT, and ArenaPlus, the 24/7 sports app in the country.

PSA’s official partner Radyo Pilipinas 2 also airs the Forum on a delayed basis and shares it on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.