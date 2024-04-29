PHAP, PAPO partner for ethical interactions in the healthcare sector 

Several organizations representing patient organizations, medical device and biopharmaceutical industry associations, healthcare professional and hospital groups have partnered to advance patient welfare through ethical interactions.

The Philippine Consensus Framework for Ethical Collaboration is an initiative being pushed forward by country counterparts of reputable global healthcare organizations namely the International Alliance of Patient Organizations (IAPO), World Medical Association (WMA), International Council of Nurses (ICN), International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), and International Pharmaceutical Federation (IPF).

These international organizations developed the “Consensus Framework for Ethical Collaboration Between Patients’ Organizations, Healthcare Professionals, and the Pharmaceutical Industry” in support of high-quality patient care.

In 2020, the Philippines became one of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) nations that has adopted its own Consensus Framework. The goal is to put patients at the center of all healthcare efforts through the advancement of ethical principles.

“We welcome the Consensus Framework as a commitment to putting the patients’ interests as top priority when making medical decisions. All these crucial interactions must be in support of patients for us to be better informed and empowered to decide on the most appropriate treatment from the options available to us. The ethical and professional conduct of everyone in the healthcare community is critical to ensuring that patients’ rights are protected and that the patients have the ability to make decisions based on their needs and preferences,” said Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations (PAPO) President Ms. Karen Alparce- Villanueva.

PAPO is the umbrella organization of 50 disease-specific patient groups representing at least a million Filipino patients nationwide. Their aim is to strengthen the voice of the patients in the country so that the healthcare system is designed and delivered in a way that will answer the needs of patients. PAPO is also a member of the International Alliance of Patient Organizations

(IAPO) which is a unique global alliance of national, regional and international groups representing patients as well as holds a Non-State Actor status with the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We are honored to be one of the signatories of the Philippine Consensus for Ethical Collaboration as this initiative is aligned with our mandate to promote ethics and professional conduct in the pharmaceutical industry and the healthcare ecosystem. The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines and our Members are united in our resolve to act ethically and professionally so that all medical decisions will be made in the best interest of patients,” said PHAP President Dr. Diana Edralin.

A member of the IFPMA, PHAP represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its Members are in the forefront of research and development efforts for COVID-19 and other diseases that affect Filipinos.

The Consensus Framework is a principles-based commitment to support ethical conduct across the organizations from government, to private sector, not-for-profit groups, healthcare professionals and providers, and patient associations.

It builds on the APEC Mexico City Principles for Voluntary Codes of Business Ethics in the Biopharmaceutical Sector which was adopted in 2011 during the U.S. APEC host year and recognized by APEC Leaders and Ministers.

The Philippine Consensus Framework espouses the following principles: Put Patients First; Support Basic and Ethical Research and Innovation; Ensure Independence and Ethical Conduct; Promote Transparency and Accountability; Establish Trust and Solidarity; Prioritize Quality Care and Innovation; and Foster Respect for All.

Meanwhile, the Consensus Framework does not replace the individual ethical codes of its 20 organizational signatories representing patients, healthcare providers, nurses, pharmacists, medical technologists, hospitals, non-profit international organizations, medical device and biopharmaceutical industry.

The PHAP Code of Practice, for example, remains in full force among its members.

“As a sector that strongly believes in the conduct of professional business practices, PHAP has undertaken pioneering initiatives in helping ensure that we remain committed to promoting people’s health with integrity. We established the PHAP Code of Practice in 1993 to govern our actions, and we are proud of our members because they have deeply embedded integrity in their culture, decisions and interactions,” said PHAP Executive Director Mr. Teodoro Padilla.

Adherence to the PHAP Code of Practice is a requirement for its membership. It is aligned with the Mexico City Principles, the Code of Practice of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), and the Department of Health (DOH) Administrative Order on DOH AO 2015-0053 Implementing Guidelines on the Promotion and Marketing of Prescription Products and Medical Devices. It is also aligned with international and local laws and regulations.