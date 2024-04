Dried twigs and land, once a thriving mangrove area in Las Piñas, now parched due to the prolonged heat wave.

As the heat index rises, concerns grow about the lasting effects of this weather phenomenon.

Reportedly, the El Niño phenomenon may last longer than expected, potentially affecting 56 provinces by April, as forecasted by weather bureau Pagasa.

NONIE REYES

Image credits: Nonie Reyes