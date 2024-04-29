NG borrowings decline 12.4% to ₱830.4B as of Q1–BTr

GROSS borrowings by the national government fell to P830.389 billion as of the first quarter of the year, down by 12.41 percent from a year ago, due to the state’s reduced reliance on foreign lenders.

Latest data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed the state’s gross borrowings dipped by P117.701 billion from P948.090 billion posted from January to March last year.

Of the P830.389-billion gross borrowings for the quarter, the bulk or 85.87 percent went to domestic borrowings, reaching P713.132 billion. The remaining 14.12 percent went to external borrowings at P117.257 billion.

Domestic gross borrowings for the first three months of the year rose to P713.132 billion, higher by 9.21 percent from P652.986 billion in the same period in 2023.

External or foreign gross borrowings, meanwhile, declined to P117.257 billion, down by 60.26 percent from P295.104 billion recorded in January to March last year.

In terms of domestic borrowings, the national government borrowed a total of P61.720 billion through the net sale of Treasury bills (T-bills), higher by 80.36 percent than the P34.220 billion it generated in the same period last year.

A total of P310 billion accounted for the sale of Fixed Rate Treasury Bonds for the quarter, down by 15.47 percent year-on-year from P366.675 billion, based on Treasury’s data.

Meanwhile, the state also raised P341.412 billion from the issuance of Retail Treasury Bonds (RTBs) in February. This is higher by 35.43 percent from the P252.091 billion worth of RTBs it sold in the same month last year.

Foreign borrowings

Meanwhile, under foreign borrowings, the government borrowed a total of P21.822 billion from project loans, down by 15.31 percent from the P25.766 billion it borrowed in the first quarter of last year.

The state’s borrowing through program loans from January to March declined by 9.74 percent to P95.435 billion from the P105.731 billion recorded in the same period last year, based on Treasury’s data.

The government borrows to meet its spending requirements and to finance its budget deficit.

For the government to meet its spending requirement and finance its budget deficit, it borrows at a 75:25 mix, wherein 75 percent of the amount would come from the local debt market and the rest is borrowed externally.

For March alone, gross borrowings dropped to P207.265 billion, a 12.77-percent decline from P237.602 billion posted in the same month in 2023.

Gross borrowings for the month fell as the government borrowed less from foreign sources at P50.870 billion, down by 44.44 percent year-on-year from P91.557 billion.

Domestic borrowings settled at P156.395 billion in March 2024, up by 7.09 percent from P146.045 billion it recorded in the same month in. 2023.

The total outstanding debt of the national government surged to P15.178 trillion as of end-February this year, up by 10.37 percent year-on-year from P13.752 trillion.

The bulk of the total debt stock is domestic debt at 69.68 percent or P10.576 trillion, while 30.32 percent is external debt at P4.602 trillion.

This year, the national government targets to borrow P2.202 trillion to secure financing, based on government data.