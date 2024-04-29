NexGen: Solar, wind farms to expand energy portfolio

NexGen Energy Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pure Energy Holdings Corp. (PEHC), announced its intention to build a portfolio of over 2,350 megawatts (MW) over the next 10 years.

The power projects are mostly solar and wind, according to company president Eric Y. Roxas said. He said the cost to build solar power farms is around $750,000 per MW and around $1 million to $2 million per MW for wind.

“We are excited about NexGen’s role in helping to secure the country’s energy supply needs. We support the Department of Energy’s (DOE) goal of achieving a 35 percent renewable energy share by 2030,” said Roxas.

NexGen, which was established on June 7, 2017, is the wind, solar, and AgTec (agriculture technology) development arm of PEHC. It is also preparing for its initial public offering to raise funds for its renewable energy projects in the pipeline.

The company has three main subsidiaries, namely SPARC-Solar Powered Agri-rural Communities Corp., which currently operates three solar farms in Zambales, Bataan, and Bulacan; 5Hour Peak Energy Corp., which has a pipeline of over 1,000 MWpeak of solar projects; and Airstream Renewables Corp., which has a pipeline of up to 1,330 MW of onshore and offshore wind projects.

NexGen currently has eight wind energy service contracts (WESC) under Airstream, with four more WESCs in the process of being consolidated into Airstream. It has also several solar projects in application with the DOE for the solar energy service contracts under 5hour Peak Energy, as well as big ticket unsolicited proposals currently being reviewed at several government agencies.

“NexGen currently has three operating solar farms with a total capacity of approximately 14MW,” Roxas said when asked for the company’s existing power capacity.

NexGen’s parent company, PEHC, is a conglomeration of hydropower, solar, wind, and geothermal assets, as well as bulk water and distribution facilities.

Its sister company, Repower Energy Development Corp. (REDC), the hydropower arm of PEHC, debuted at the Philippine Stock Exchange last July 2023.

Last month, REDC announced that it secured 500 MW of wind energy service contracts from the DOE.

These are the 100 MW Silang Onshore Wind Farm, 100 MW Mauban Offshore Wind Farm, and 200 MW Real Offshore Wind Farm. These onshore and offshore wind contracts, which are all valid for 25 years, would allow the company to build these wind farms in Real and Mauban, Quezon Province.

Moreover, REDC is pursuing the 100 MW Pandan Labayat Onshore Wind Farm in Quezon, which will cover 2,025 hectares of land.