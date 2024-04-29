New payment system operator eyes tenth of market

VENTURE firm Talino Venture Studios (TVS) and Chemonics International Inc. are gunning to capture a tenth of the payments traffic this year, as they launched last Thursday evening a payment system it calls “Higala.”

TVS Founder Winston Damarillo said the payment system will serve as a “financial superhighway that will connect thrift banks, rural banks and microfinance institutions.”

Currently, there are about 400 rural banks in the Philippines and only 18 are part of InstaPay. High on-ramp and switching costs have prevented them from offering modern banking tech to their Filipino account holders.

Higala offers “white-label” digital solutions that allows smaller financial players to build their own mobile apps—”eliminating the need to invest millions.”

Damarillo also noted that Higala aims to reduce the cost of switching fees, which will help financial institutions to “reasonably price” their instant payments.

“At the end of the year, we want to be 10 percent of the InstaPay traffic and then obviously we’re going to scale up as fast as we can,” Damarillo said in an interview.

Vice Catudio, former chief of party of the United States Agency for International Development “Strengthening Private Enterprises for the Digital Economy” program, explained that Higala, the Visayan term for “friend,” will offer switching costs “below P1.”

“Higala will help modernize our country’s digital financial infrastructures and enable the participation of financial institutions through our network. Our goal is to make banking more inclusive, especially to the underserved segments of the population that have limited access to traditional banking services,” Catudio said.

Higala leverages the open payment platform of Mojaloop Foundation Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to boosting financial inclusion through its eponymous open-source software. With Mojaloop’s open payment framework, Higala facilitates seamless connectivity among various financial entities, including banks, institutions, payment gateways, merchants and the central bank, according to Mojaloop Foundation Executive Director Paula Hunter.

“With the pioneering deployment of Mojaloop open source software in Asia through our collaboration with Talino’s Higala, the Mojaloop Foundation reaffirms its commitment to breaking down barriers and empowering communities through financial inclusion. Together, we’re not just revolutionizing payment systems; we’re unlocking opportunities, fostering resilience and building a future where financial access knows no bounds,” Hunter added.

Talino and Chemonics invested an initial $1.5 million to build Higala.

“We are excited to embark on a new journey with Higala, a testament to our commitment to innovation and financial inclusion in the Philippines and other dynamic markets across the globe. Drawing from three decades of impactful partnerships and success in the economic growth space in the Philippines, Higala embodies our vision for affordable, real-time transactions accessible to all Filipino communities,” said Chemonics President and CEO Jamey Butcher.

During her speech, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Director Bridget Rose M. Mesina-Romero noted that the central bank supports digital solutions like Higala, as they have the potential to drive greater financial inclusion in the Philippines.

“We anticipate Higala’s significant contribution to enhancing financial inclusion particularly in the rural communities,” she said, noting that the startup will play a “pivotal role in enhancing efficiency.” Lorenz S. Marasigan

Aside from BSP, Higala’s partners and collaborators include the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC), Xendit, Fintech Alliance and the Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines.