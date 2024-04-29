New Chinese claim on Ayungin meant to create dissent–NSC official

THE latest Chinese claim over an alleged “new model” or “internal agreement” reached by China and the Philippines in managing tensions in Ayungin Shoal is part of efforts to create dissent over the issue, a ranking National Security Council (NSC) official said on Saturday.

“The propaganda masters are clearly working overtime in Beijing to sow discord and division in our country for one purpose alone: to push their claim that the Philippines is the one causing increased tensions in the WPS [West Philippine Sea] and provoking conflict because it has reneged on its promises,” NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said.

He said this “new model” announced by the Chinese Embassy is nothing more than a new invention.

“As the President has clearly stated, there is no agreement whatsoever about Ayungin Shoal and that we shall continue to do all activities within the bounds of international law, and we shall brook no interference in our lawful actions,” Malaya said.

The NSC official reminded the Chinese Embassy that any understanding without the authorization of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has no force and effect.

“And therefore, the Philippines never broke any agreement because there was none to begin with,” he added.

The Philippines will never agree to any “internal understanding” or “new model” that can be deemed to be acquiescence or recognition of China’s control and administration over the Ayungin Shoal as its territory, Malaya said.

“As Ayungin Shoal is a part of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Philippines, we cannot agree to any such understanding that violates the Philippine constitution or international law,” he stressed.

Malaya reminded the public, and the media, that all statements from the Chinese Embassy regarding the WPS should be taken with a grain of salt.

“These are the same people who said that the entire South China Sea is theirs, who militarized artificial islands, who created military bases in our EEZ, who claim that the videos of blocking, dangerous maneuvers, and water cannons are all fabricated by the media in cahoots with the Philippine government. It is a trap, nothing more, nothing less,” he added.