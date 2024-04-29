Navy star De la Vega named Spikers’ Turf Player of the Week

FOR leading the Navy to a solid performance in the final match of the eliminations, Joeven de la Vega has been voted Spikers’ Turf Player of the Week.

Dela Vega provided the clutch points to lift Navy to a thrilling five-set win over fellow semifinalist D’Navigators Iloilo last Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium. He scored 19 as Navy finished with a 6-2 win-loss record.

The PGJC-Navy hitter got nine votes from writers covering the league, while Manuel Sumanguid of the Criss Cross King Crunchers had seven votes. Other nominated were Cignal’s Mark Calado, Navy’s Peter Quiel, Criss Cross’ Jude Garcia, Bryan Jaleco of Air Force, and Francis Saura of the D’Navigators.

Dela Vega and the Sealions return to action against defending champion Cignal HD in the first match of the semifinals on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.