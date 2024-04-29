MPTC barrier-free tolls may cost ₱10B—exec

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) plans to invest as much as P10 billion in new “barrier-free” technologies across all its expressways, a ranking official said.

In a recent roundtable discussion, MPTC President Rogelio Singson told reporters that the company envisions a “barrier-free” future for its expressways, citing benefits such as a 50-percent reduction in travel time, improved safety, a 150-percent projected growth in lane throughput, and drive decarbonization efforts.

“We want to move into the internationally accepted standards of tollway operations, barrierless and multi-road.”

When asked how much the investments required for this new technology, Singson said: “This one could range from P8billion to P10 billion—for all expressways.”

There are three major components to implementing this, he noted.

These are replacement of the toll booths with gantries equipped with contactless payments technology; the establishment of the information back office, which will house the RFID data on vehicle classification and ownership; and the development of the commercial back office.

The company is looking at implementing the initial stage of the project in November.

“By November we will start seeing some of the start but we are starting at the backroom—the account management system—so the integration from the old to the new system will be there,” Singson said.

The company is looking at the removal of the toll gates by mid-2025.

Singson said it will take “two full years” to fully implement this program.

“By 2025 or 2026, we will see the impact,” he said.

MPTC is the holding company for the operators of the following expressways: the North Luzon Expressway (Nlex), Nlex Connector, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway, the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, and Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. announced last month that the revenues of its subsidiary MPTC rose by 19 percent to P27.2 billion due to a combination of toll rate increases and traffic growth in the Philippines and Indonesia.

Core net income, however, increased by only 2 percent to P5.8 billion as revenue growth was tempered by the higher concession amortization on newly opened roads and financing cost of the acquisition of Cikampek Elevated Road or Japex, in Indonesia.