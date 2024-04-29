More hard work up for Paris-bound fencer Catantan

IT WILL be more hard work from here on out for Samantha Kyle Catantan now that a ticket to Paris is secured for the country’s first Olympic fencer.

The 22-year-old product of University of the East vowed to outdo herself in the Olympics.

“My goal is always to give my best wholeheartedly and that’s the expectation I have,” she said. “But in reality, the Olympics are a different level, a very, very tough competition.”

“Everyone is competitively good especially the fencers from Italy, USA and host France,” she said.

Catantan won the women’s gold medal at the last qualifier for Olympic fencing in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, becoming the 12th Filipino to officially make it to Paris.

She also is first Filipino Olympian fencer after 32 years, or since Walter Torres, now a commissioner at the Philippine Sports Commission, competed in the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Technically though, Catantan will not be the only Filipino in Paris as Maxine Esteban, now a naturalized athlete for Ivory Coast, will also be in the Olympics through the African continental quota.

The two could in fact be facing each other in Paris depending on the result of the draw for the 34-athlete women’s foil competition.

Catantan said she needs to compete smart in the event where Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Lee Kiefer of the US and three-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and two-time Olympian Amitha Berthier of Singapore are two of the favorites.

“I want to fence good and get to the highest level I could do for now,” she said. “When it comes to winning an Olympic medal, for now at least, I just want to perform my best and from, there let’s see.”