Miss U Philippines picks 3 top costumes

TACURONG CITY, Sultan Kudarat – A colorful rendition of marine life in the coral reefs, a spider and a monitor lizard romped home on Sunday night the three top slots in the national costume competition in the Miss Universe-Philippines selection.

The three – Southern California’s Jet Hammond, Iloilo’s Alexie Brooks and Tacloban’s Tamara Ocier – took home the P100,000 cash reward each in a night of spectacle for this once sleepy interior town, which is poised to grab future spotlights in the country’s other elite beauty pageants.

Hammond was draped with replica of the sea grasses, corals, starfishes and the marine ecosystem, as she sashayed the staged lit with yellow and red. Brooks was an instant crowd favorite the instant she moved the four pairs of legs while Ocier’s own version of the lizard, popularly called “halo” in the Philippines, captivated the audience with the moving mouth.

Fifty-three women are competing in this year’s prime pageant, of which Sultan Kudarat province notched the right to host the national costume segment of the competitions. The contestants’s costumes were designed by the country’s established designers, and including top designers from their respective localities.

The contestants were planed in from General Santos City airport, 100 kilometers southeast of here last Tuesday to a warm welcome from local residents.

All around town were big-sized tarpaulins on the Miss Universe-Philippines pageant, as pageant organizers allowed the women to grace the ramp during the Inaul Fashion Show on Saturday at the façade of the provincial capitol and treated local residents of their presence in a motorcade around town.

The cash awards were put up by Sultan Kudarat governor Datu Pax Ali Sangki Mangudadatu and Sultan Kudarat first district representative Bai Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran.

The national costume competition was judged by the officers of the Miss Universe-Philippines organization and 2012 Miss Universe-Philippines candidate, Shamsey Supsup-Lee.