Military exercise goals met despite Chinese presence

DESPITE the presence of Chinese ships, Filipino, American and French naval vessels participating in “Balikatan’s” first “multilateral maritime exercise” are still attaining their training objectives.

“On a daily basis we are successful and we are achieving our training objectives,” Western Command spokesperson Captain Ariel Coloma said Sunday.

He made this comment when asked on whether MME participants are bothered by the presence of People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) near their exercise area.

MME participants are identified as the Philippine Navy’s offshore patrol vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16), landing dock BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602), the USS Navy’s landing ship dock USS Harpers Ferry (LSD-49) and French Navy’s Floreal-class frigate, FS Vendémiaire (FFH-734).

This as another PLAN vessel, with bow number 578, was spotted around 9 a.m. as the “Balikatan” naval ships were sailing in the northern part of Palawan for their scheduled search-and-rescue and photo exercises Sunday.

Also, last Saturday, another PLAN ship with bow number 793, was spotted but this vessel is no longer tagging along with the naval craft taking part in the MME.

Coloma said that they are constantly monitoring and recording what these Chinese are doing.

“We record, then we report whatever our ships are monitoring in the area,” he added.

And as of time, Coloma said that they are still to record any untoward incidents involving these Chinese vessels.

The MME which started on April 25 is part of the 39th iteration of the “Balikatan”.

It is one of the major components of “Balikatan” which aims to enhance the participating naval forces’ interoperability. It is scheduled to end on April 29.