Marcos: Pinoys prevailing over current challenges

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has proclaimed that Filipinos are prevailing over the current challenges confronting the nation, attributing this triumph to ongoing government efforts in infrastructure development and poverty alleviation programs.

Addressing attendees at the 503rd Commemoration of the Victory of the Philippines in the Battle of Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City last Saturday, Marcos expressed elation at the enduring spirit of valor and patriotism evident among Filipinos.

“I am pleased to see that the patriotic spirit is alive and thriving not only here in Mactan, not only in Cebu, not only in the Visayas, but throughout the entirety of the Philippines. It is manifested in our confidence in our own strength and our belief that the progress of our nation hinges on our collective efforts,” President Marcos remarked.

He said that while patriotism is shown through love for one another, it will also protect the country’s rights and sovereignty against any oppressors.

As modern times hurl new challenges, the President also stressed the need for unity and courage to fight oppression, inspired by the bravery of the people of Mactan in the past.

“In this era, we face new challenges where solutions do not rely on force or arms. It requires our courage, our action, and above all, our unity,” he asserted.

Marcos acknowledged the formidable nature of combating prevalent issues such as poverty, illness, hunger, ignorance, stagnation, and lack of opportunities, reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to confront and resolve them.

The president admitted that combating the said problems was never easy, but his administration remained committed to fighting them and taking the necessary measures to address them.

Highlighting the successes of various government programs and initiatives, including the establishment of essential infrastructure such as schools and hospitals, Marcos reiterated his administration’s dedication to providing assistance to those in need and fostering an environment conducive to investment and job creation.

Before concluding his speech, President Marcos urged Filipinos to continue what Datu Lapu-Lapu fought for and ensure that the Bagong Pilipinas the nation is striving for will offer overflowing hope, unity, and opportunity for the next generation.

“Let us continue the fight and ensure that the New Philippines overflows with hope, unity, and opportunity for the next generations,” he said.