Karl Eldrew Yulo bags two gold, three silver medals in Colombia gymnastics meet

KARL Eldrew Yulo bagged two gold and three silver medals in the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships last week at the Coliseo El Pueblo in Cali, Colombia.

The younger brother of two-time World Champion Carlos Yulo won the men’s junior floor exercise with a score of 13.500 and the men’s junior vault with a 14.205.

“It is the most improved team that I have ever seen in my life,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) President Cynthia Carrion told the Business Mirror. “I believe they are very close to being as good. If they keep progressing, they will be for sure be the best in Southeast Asian Games.”

Yulo, 16, bagged the silver medals in the individual all-around, still rings and pommel horse.

Cambodia Southeast Asian Games men’s floor exercise winner John Ivan Cruz captured the gold in the men’s senior vault with 14.450, Juancho Miguel Besana earned bronze in the men’s senior vault and Ancilla Mari Manzano bagged the bronze in women’s vault.

The team is coached by Reylan Capellan.