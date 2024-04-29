`

Today’s front page, Monday, April 29, 2024

today's front page businessmirror 042924

Jamal Murray questionable for Lakers-Nuggets  Game Five

jamal murray
  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

DENVER — Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray’s playing status is in jeopardy for Game Five of their playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night after he was listed as questionable with a left calf strain on the injury report.

Murray was nursing the calf during the fourth quarter of the Nuggets’ 119-108 loss at Los Angeles on Saturday night that snapped Denver’s 11-game winning streak against LeBron James and the Lakers.

He didn’t leave the game but was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Sunday.

Murray has struggled with his jump shot during the defending NBA champions’ first-round playoff series despite hitting the winning buzzer-beater in Game Two.

Murray has shot 38% from the field and 21% from beyond the arc in the playoff series against the Lakers after shooting 48.1% overall and 42.5% on 3-pointers during the regular season, which were both career bests.

Murray missed 23 games this season while dealing with hamstring, knee, ankle and shin ailments, including seven straight down the stretch.

  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

The Lakers could be getting a little boost for their bench. They listed forward Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain) as questionable Sunday for the first time since the defensive stalwart got hurt more than two months ago.

The Nuggets, who are the No. 2 seed in the West, are one win away from advancing to a second-round matchup against the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves, whose 122-116 win at Phoenix on Sunday night gave them the franchise’s first sweep and first series win in two decades.

The Lakers are trying to make history and become the first NBA team to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-7 playoff series.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

Know more