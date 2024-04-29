House asks Senate: Pass nat-gas development bill

AS sessions resume on Monday, members of the House of Representatives are calling on the Senate to swiftly act on proposed legislation to set state policy for the comprehensive development of the Philippine natural gas sector.

Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda, author of House Bill 8456, or the Philippine Downstream Natural Gas Industry (PDNGI) Development Act, said the bill is a top priority on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s legislative agenda.

“It is a Ledac [Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council] and Sona [State of the Nation Address] priority, so I hope the Senate acts on it and we enact it before the midterms,” said Salceda, chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means and a noted economist.

Salceda noted that the Senate’s deliberation is largely based on the House version of the bill, anticipating minimal discrepancies in the final draft.

Citing the environmental benefits, Salceda stressed that natural gas emits 32-40 percent less carbon than coal when utilized for power generation, making it a crucial transitional fuel until renewable energy becomes more economically viable.