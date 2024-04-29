‘Higher investment on water, sanitation to lead to big ROI’

AS the demand for water during El Niño increases, investments in water and sanitation have a “multiplier effect” which leads to higher economic returns, according to an international nonprofit organization.

Water.Org Regional Director Griselda G. Santos underscored in a forum last Friday that for every P50 invested in the water sector, it will provide P300 in economic returns by minimizing health costs, more productivity, and fewer premature deaths in the country.

Citing the water and sanitation situation of the Philippines with an estimated 118 million population, Santos said over 60 million Filipinos lack access to safe water while 61 percent of school-aged children don’t have access to safe water and sanitation.

“Eighteen Filipinos die daily due to water-borne diseases, and this translates to approximately P78 billion annual economic losses,” Santos said during the “Executive Forum on Local Finance Management and Natural Resources Governance” organized by the Philippine Tax Academy (PTA).

This situation is exacerbated by the “extreme danger” levels of heat indexes which continue to rise as well as the depleting supply of energy and water in the country.

Last week, five dams recorded a decrease in water levels while the Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao power grids were placed on red and yellow alert status.

Food security is also threatened by El Niño causing about P4 billion in agricultural losses, according to Task Force El Niño spokesperson and Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama.

“All these threaten our access to many basic needs with water as the most critical one. Water crisis is beyond a looming crisis, it is a reality,” Santos said.

Santos stressed that to achieve universal access to safe water and sanitation by 2030, the Philippines need P1 trillion put in place.

On average, the national government’s allocation is about P6 to P7 billion per year, which Santos said leaves a big gap that the state cannot fill in alone as financing remains a key challenge.

The fragmented situation of the water resource management and governance remains a challenge in the country which affects the development and modernization of water infrastructure, Santos added.

“There’s no one cohesive path towards a sustainable solution for water and sanitation,” Santos said, adding that this situation is not unique but similar to neighboring countries like Cambodia.

“I’m hopeful that can help to have one entity supervising and providing oversight to water resources in the Philippines,” Santos added, appealing to government officials present in the forum to help in championing this effort.

“With water you are able to have gender empowerment and rural development, address food security and financial inclusion,” Santos said.

Water.Org is a global nongovernment organization pioneering in market-driven financial solutions to increase sustainable access to finance safe water and sanitation.