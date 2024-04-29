Go joins blessing, turnover of new tourism plaza in Lanao del Norte 

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go, the Senate Committee on Finance vice chairperson, has supported infrastructure and community development projects in various parts of the country to improve public service delivery and promote inclusive development.

One of these initiatives is the new tourism plaza in Baroy, Lanao del Norte. Go personally participated in the blessing and turnover ceremony on Thursday, April 25, underscoring his active involvement in the region’s development. Mayor Grelina Lim hosted the event, which drew attendees from various sectors of the municipality.

During the ceremony, Go expressed his pleasure at seeing the project come to fruition. His role was crucial in securing the funding necessary for the plaza, reflecting his commitment to enhancing public spaces nationwide.

The new tourism plaza is expected to be a central hub for community activities, including cultural festivals, local government events, and everyday gatherings of residents. It will also be a venue to showcase to visitors what the locality has to offer in terms of local economy and tourism.

Go also commented on the broader impacts of such developments: “Ang pagpapaganda ng ating mga pampublikong lugar ay hindi lang para sa kasalukuyan kundi para rin sa kinabukasan ng ating mga anak. Ito ay investment sa ating komunidad.”

Aside from the project, Go supported various projects and initiatives throughout Lanao del Norte, aiming to bolster local economies, enhance community facilities, and improve connectivity and safety through better infrastructure.

A notable project that received Go’s support is the installation of solar-powered street lights in Baroy, Lala, and Kapatagan. These installations illuminate once-darkened roads, enhancing safety for pedestrians and drivers alike. In Maigo, the project extends from Barangay Balagatasa to Poblacion.

With Go’s support, constructing farm-to-market roads is a significant boon for farmers in Bacolod, Lala, and Magsaysay, ensuring agricultural products can reach markets faster and more efficiently.

In Iligan City and Munai, major road projects like bypasses, diversions, and road rehabilitations are underway, through Go’s support. These efforts are expected to alleviate traffic congestion, improve trade routes, and facilitate quicker response times for emergency services, contributing to the overall connectivity and resilience of the region.

Go also supported flood control and drainage structures in Iligan City to tackle issues of flooding, which has historically affected the area during the rainy season.

Moreover, the construction of public and multi-purpose buildings in towns like Baroy, Pantao Ragat, and Salvador, supported by Go in the past, fosters social engagement by providing venues for community activities and government services. These structures serve as hubs for social interaction and civic engagement, crucial for building cohesive communities.

Meanwhile, the Panguil Bay Bridge project, a significant component of the “Build, Build, Build” program initiated under former president Rodrigo Duterte, represents a transformative infrastructure development for the region. This bridge connects the city of Tangub in Misamis Occidental with Tubod in Lanao del Norte, drastically reducing travel time across Panguil Bay.

Go, who is known as ‘Mr. Malasakit’ for his compassionate public service, then expressed his commitment to the welfare of residents: “Ang layunin natin ay hindi lamang pagpapaganda ng imprastraktura kundi ang paghubog ng mas matatag at masiglang komunidad para sa lahat.”

“Ito ang simula ng mas malawak na pag-unlad na nakatuon sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino,” concluded Go.

On the same day, Go also attended the Lanao del Norte Barangay Congress in Tubod town before heading to Baroy, where he also aided indigent residents.