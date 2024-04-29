Enex seeks oil exploration partners

Listed Enex Energy Corp., which is majority owned by ACEN Corp., continues to scout for a joint partner to develop its oil and gas exploration contract, service contract (SC) 55, in the West Philippine Sea.

SC55 continues to be under force majeure given geopolitical issues associated with the disputed waters. Despite that, Enex Chairman Eric Francia said the Enex-led consortium intends to bring in the right partner to undertake the exploration and development activities once it is possible to do so.

“We are actively looking for the right sponsor or partner to invest, to do gas exploration development under SC 55 which is still under force majeure,” said Francia during the company’s annual meeting last week.

The Department of Energy (DOE) granted the request of Enex subsidiary, Palawan55 Exploration and Production Corp., to extend by 18 months the deadline to drill a well under SC 55.

“Given that SC 55 is currently still on force majeure, Palawan55 shall have a total of 23 months (the five months remaining plus the 18-month extension) from the lifting of force majeure to drill the committed well,” the DOE had said.

The force majeure is in effect until such time that a clearance to proceed with exploration activities in the West Philippine Sea has been issued by the government.

Palawan55 is 69.35-percent owned by Enex and 30.65-percent owned by ACEN. It is the operator of SC 55 with a 75-percent share and the remaining 25 percent is held by Pryce Gases, Inc.

Francia had said that with the ongoing territorial dispute surrounding the West Philippine Sea, securing partnerships for the exploration has been “a major challenge.”

Enex is involved in exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas through interests in petroleum contracts and through holdings in resource development companies with interests in petroleum contracts.

Francia said Enex will focus on its two assets, namely SC55 and Batangas Clean Energy (BCE). “We will look to unlock value at the opportune time,” he said.

He said Enex continues to make progress in the downstream sector. “Our investee company, Batangas Clean Energy, continues to develop the 1100 megawatts (MW) combined cycle gas turbine project in Batangas province, which is awaiting a competitive selection process [CSP] in order to secure a customer offtake contract.”

Enex is also joining the liquefied natural gas (LNG) bandwagon through its investee company BCE, a joint venture with US-based Blackstone Inc. portfolio company Gen X Energy LLC.

Francia said BEC is looking for investors while the gas plant awaits interest from possible offtakers. “In case of BEC, the gas plant is awaiting the CSP for Meralco or other off takers and, meantime, also entertaining investors.”

He said, however, that reliance on imported LNG has put pressure on the cost of fuel and the cost of gas power. This is further exacerbated by the weakening of the Philippine peso. “This underscores the need to develop indigenous energy resources in the country.”

Meanwhile, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said LNG prices could drop due to “sluggish demand growth” for global LNG.

“If rapid and sustained demand growth does not materialize, LNG producers and traders—particularly those with higher costs and significant uncontracted supplies—will likely face an extended period of low prices and slim profits,” said Clark Williams-Derry, Energy Finance Analyst and co-author of the report.

The Russia-Ukraine war has drove many markets to reduce the role of LNG in their development plans and accelerate the development of alternative energy sources.

In Southeast Asia, IEEFA observed that “extensive development timelines, contract negotiations, and repeated project delays for LNG-related infrastructure” may continue to reduce demand amid “strengthening political incentives to pursue alternative energy sources.”