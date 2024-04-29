Employers, unions jointly seek PUV review

THE Leaders Forum, a bipartite gathering of Philippine employer and trade union representatives, is calling on the government to “urgently” review the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), a program which includes the phaseout of jeepneys, saying this will impact livelihoods of jeepney operators, drivers and their families.

The Leaders Forum is composed of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport), Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa and Federation of Free Workers.

“We believe that this program, which includes the phaseout of jeepneys—a cultural icon in the Philippines—will impact the livelihoods of countless jeepney operators, drivers, and their families,” the six-member group said in a statement on Sunday, three days before the deadline set for consolidation of PUVs, a crucial phase in the overall program.

The groups pointed out that the principles of a “just transition” have not been upheld in the formulation, execution, and oversight of the PUVMP.

“Critically, jeepney operators and drivers were not consulted about the design of modern jeeps or alternative vehicles,” the statement of the Leaders Forum read.

In terms of financing, they noted that there has been no compensation for the surrender of their existing units. The groups also said that the importation of modern jeepneys, ranging from P2.5 to P3 million for an imported vehicle, is “prohibitively expensive,” making ownership “unfeasible” for many, even with amortization options.

“The forced consolidation of franchises into cooperatives or corporations—often without genuine consent or equitable participation—is against the spirit of cooperativism and likely to lead to significant collective-action problems,” the groups asserted.

Gauging the impact on the economy, the Leaders Forum said phasing out jeepneys without providing an “affordable” alternative for working-class commuters could create a “domino effect” on domestic businesses and the economy, potentially raising the cost of living and feeding into inflation.

“This concern further emphasizes the need for a careful and considerate approach to modernizing public transport,” the Leaders Forum statement read.

In contrast, the groups said that if properly done, the program could also present an opportunity to enhance the Philippines’s jeepney manufacturing industry and “potentially” create thousands of jobs for local workers.

“Unfortunately, the LTO-LTFRB-DOTr group appears to overlook this potential to bolster our domestic automotive industry,” the groups noted, adding that the country’s local jeepney producers currently lack the capacity to produce or assemble units quickly.

Citing “initial estimates,” the trade and employers group noted that jeepney producers can produce at most 5,000 units per year. “It would take several years for Filipino manufacturers to supply enough electric jeepneys for the nation,” they noted.

“We advocate for increased government support through its financial institutions to build the local jeepney industry’s production capacity. Additionally, adopting a more realistic timetable for the rollout of domestic jeepneys could facilitate this transition,” the groups noted.

The Leaders Forum called for an “urgent” review of the PUVMP in order to address its legal, financial and human rights infirmities; a suspension of the deadline for consolidation for an indefinite period of time; and advocate for the creation of an affordable, sustainable and carbon-neutral mass transport system.