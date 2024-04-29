Electronic games boost Pagcor income to ₱25 billion

STATE-owned Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) announced its net income for the first quarter of the year reached P25.24 billion, expressing confidence that the casino operator is on track to reach its P100 billion annual income for the year.

Pagcor’s net income rose by 42.57 percent or P7.54 billion from January to March this year compared to the P17.70 billion posted in the same period in 2023.

A statement issued last Sunday quoted Pagcor Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco as saying that the P100-billion annual income target for the year would be the first in the 40-year history of the state gaming firm.

“We are happy to announce that Pagcor is able to sustain our growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2024 and this should help position us into achieving another record breaking year,” Tengco was quoted in the statement as saying.

For the period, the bulk of Pagcor’s revenue for the first quarter was accounted for by gaming operations at P22.29 billion.

Broken down, electronic games (e-games), such as eBingo, eGames and Bingo grantees, contributed the most at P9.69 billion or 43.46 percent. Licensed casinos or integrated resorts, meanwhile, brought in P8.04 billion or 36.06 percent.

Revenues from Pagcor-run casinos under the Casino Filipino brand remained to dip, contributing P3.7 billion or 16.62 percent for the first quarter of the year. In 2023, Casino Filipino contributed 20.68 percent to Pagcor’s revenue.

The remaining 3.86 percent was accounted for by offshore gaming operations, which contributed P860.89 million to Pagcor’s total gaming income for the January to March period.

Tengco earlier said he was keen on privatizing Casino Filipino branches after the brand recorded a P1.3-billion revenue loss in 2023. The casino licenses are targeted to be sold in the market in the second half of 2025 (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/16/pagcor-exec-keen-on-selling-casinos/).

“Hindi po nakapag-dudulot ito ng kapakinabangan sa Treasury at ganon din naman sa mamamayang Pilipino kasi nalugi po siya eh,” the Pagcor official said during a hearing of the House Committee on Games and Amusements. [This set up brings no benefit to the Treasury as well as to the Filipino people because Casino Filipino lost money.]

With this, Tengco also said the booming e-gaming sector is seen to outpace Pagcor’s revenue sources and could possibly overcome land-based casinos for its gaming convenience (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/16/e-gaming-may-outpace-other-pagcor-revenue-drivers/).

“As we said earlier, the E-games sector will be our major source of gaming revenues this year and in the next few years as innovation and technological integration allow the sector to offer more excitement and convenience to gamers,” Tengco said in the statement.

Pagcor’s net operating income after taxes hit P18.99 billion, higher by 54.22 percent than the P12.32 billion recorded in the January to March period last year.

A total of P15.56 billion will go to Pagcor’s contributions to nation-building, which also includes the 5 percent franchise tax, 50 percent government share, shares for local government units hosting Pagcor casinos, and other socio-civic projects.

The Philippine Sports Commission will also receive 5 percent of the fund and will also go into the funding of the Sports and Incentives Benefits Act. A 1-percent share will also be received by the Board of Claims to compensate persons who are wrongfully convicted.

“Our robust earnings also bode well for the government’s various socio-civic programs including funding for the Universal Healthcare Program which provides health insurance to millions of poor Filipinos through Philhealth,” Tengco added.

In 2023, Pagcor’s revenue reached P79.37 billion, up by 34.63 percent year-on-year from P58.96 billion.