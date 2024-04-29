Chinese-flagged research vessel spotted off Northern Samar

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday said it has detected the Chinese-flagged research vessel, Shen Kuo, some 78 nautical miles northeast of Mapanas, Northern Samar as of 6 p.m. Sunday.



“As of 6 pm yesterday, the vessel is slowly moving approximately 78 nautical miles northeast off Mapanas, Northern Samar,” the PCG said.



It added that it was detected through its automatic identification system (AIS).



“According to the information gathered, the vessel departed from Shenzhen Port on April 13 and passed through Itbayat and Basco Batanes on April 22,” the Coast Guard said.



The research vessel then proceeded southwards, coming within 11 nautical miles of the coast of Mapanas, Northern Samar on April 25.



“After that, it traveled north again until it reached the waters off Catanduanes, where it was monitored by the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines),” the PCG noted.



The AFP earlier reported it had been monitoring what it called the unauthorized presence of the research vessel in the vicinity northeast of Viga, Catanduanes.



The vessel was first sighted on April 25, 60.9 nautical miles east off Rapu-Rapu Island, Albay.



The latest reports from Tactical Operations Wing, Southern Luzon which conducted maritime patrol on April 27, showed the vessel was lying-to in the area and had no personnel on the main deck.



“Several attempts to contact the vessel through regular radio channels were unsuccessful, indicating a lack of responsiveness or willingness to engage,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said late Sunday.



The AFP said it remains vigilant, monitoring any unauthorized research vessel in our maritime domain.



“We have already tasked nearby vessels for enhanced surveillance and reporting. Additionally, the AFP is coordinating with relevant agencies to address the unauthorized presence and investigate any illegal activities within our EEZ, ensuring the security and protection of our waters,” Trinidad noted.