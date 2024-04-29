`

CEBU’S ICONIC CONVENTION CENTER NEAR THE BEACH IS RISING

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (4th from left) leads the capsule-laying for Cebu’s first-ever standalone convention facility, the P1.5-billion Mactan Expo Center, together with Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI) Chief Executive Officer Kevin L. Tan (4th from right).

The state-of-the-art facility will be Cebu’s first and only standalone convention center and will offer almost 10,000 square meters of MICE space. Also in photo are (from left) Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso, chief operating officer, Megaworld; Cong. Cindi Chan of the lone district of Lapu-Lapu City; House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez; Sec. Antonio Lagdameo Jr., special assistant to the President; Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia; and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan.

MEGAWORLD CORP.

