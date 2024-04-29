BSP: Mideast tensions to blame in peso slide

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) blamed the recent depreciation of the Philippine peso on escalating tensions in the Middle East, even as he gave assurances they can manage “any unnecessary movement and excessive volatility.”

In a statement, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said the escalation of the conflict has prompted “safe-haven” inflows to the US dollar.

Based on BSP data, as of April 26, the Philippine peso closed at P57.869 to the greenback. On a year-to-date basis, according to the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC), the foreign exchange rate was at P57.71 to the US dollar, marking a 4.2-percent depreciation since the beginning of the year.

“The story has been one of dollar strength rather than peso weakness. Escalating tensions in the Middle East led to safe-haven flows into the US dollar at the expense of most other currencies,” Remolona said.

“Nonetheless, the BSP continues to monitor the market and stands ready to manage any unnecessary movement and excessive volatility,” he added.

RCBC Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the peso has been taking a beating in the past two years or since the Russia-Ukraine war erupted in February 2022.

Ricafort’s data showed the peso averaged P55.755 to the dollar in 2022. This marked a P4.76 or 9.3- percent depreciation on the year Ukraine was invaded by Russia.

However, the Philippines is not alone in this predicament. Other Asian currencies have also been affected by the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Ricafort noted that based on net currency market changes, the Philippines is now in the middle of the pack.

The data showed the Indian Rupee depreciated the least against the US dollar at 0.2 percent while the Japanese Yen depreciated the most at 12.3 percent since the start of 2024.

“[The Philippine peso is] already similar to the performance of other ASEAN/Asian currencies versus the US dollar since the start of 2024,” Ricafort said.

Geopolitics, biggest risk

Geopolitics was identified as the top global economic downside risk in the near-term, according to the results of the latest Global Risk Survey of Oxford Economics.

Oxford Economics said geopolitical risk was cited by 57 percent of businesses as their top near-term risk. These geopolitical tensions include but are not limited to the Middle East, Taiwan, and Russia-North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Geopolitical concerns also remained prominent in the medium-term. The data showed 79 percent of respondents called this is a “very significant risk to the global economy over the medium term.”

Businesses were particularly worried about the Middle East. These concerns were shared by almost two-thirds or 65 percent of the respondents.

Meanwhile, businesses have not lost hope when it comes to policy rate cuts as these remain the key opportunities that could prop up the global economy.

Oxford Economics data showed two-fifths or 38 percent of respondents cited substantial monetary policy loosening as the top upside risk over the next two years.

However, businesses chose to be cautious in terms of the pace of policy easing. Overall, businesses anticipate relatively limited policy easing.

This translates to an average easing of 100 basis points to 125 basis points by the major central banks over the course of 2024 and 2025.

Earlier, the BSP said it remained undaunted by the recent depreciation of the peso as well as the rise in oil prices due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Remolona told reporters the depreciation of the peso is an “adjustment” that would only have a small impact on monetary policy.

As to the impact of higher oil, Remolona said there is no sense of escalation with regard to the tensions in the Middle East and that “retaliation will not be massive.”

The rise in oil prices has led some analysts to believe that it may prompt the US Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further instead of easing it.

However, Remolona said this only supported his expectations that the Fed will not ease monetary policy as early as the market anticipates.