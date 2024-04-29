Biñan Public High Schools new NJLA-LGU project beneficiaries

BIÑAN, Laguna—Some 18,636 junior public high schools in Biñan City are the latest beneficiaries of the Nick Joaquin Literary Awards-Local Government Unit (NJLA-LGU) Advocacy for English and Literature project.

With Biñan City Government as one of its LGU partners, the NJLA-LGU project will benefit Grades 9 and 10 students in the city’s junior public high schools.

These include: Binan Integrated National High School; Binan Secondary School of Applied Academics; Dela Paz National High School; Jacobo Z. Gonzales Memorial National High School; Mamplasan National High School; Nereo R. Joaquin National High School; Siant Francis Integrated National High School; Southville Integrated National High School; St. Anthony Integrated National High School; and, Binan City Science and Technology High School.

A Memorandum of Agreement was signed between Biñan City Vice Mayor Angelo ‘Gel’ Alonte and Philippines Graphic Executive Vice-President and General Manager Loida S. Virtudazo to formalize the implementation of the project.

The NJLA-LGU project is the brainchild of Philippines Graphic, initiator of the NJLA and the Philippines Graphic Reader, the only monthly magazine completely devoted to publishing the short stories and poems written in English by budding and veteran Filipino writers and poets.

“I am implementing a program to distribute copies of the Philippines Graphic Reader among all junior public high schools in our city, starting in April,” Alonte said.

He added that this initiative aims to provide junior high school students across Biñan with the chance to explore a diverse range of literary works in the form of short stories and poems curated by Philippines Graphic Reader. “By immersing themselves in these materials, students can improve their language proficiency, critical thinking abilities, and appreciation for literature.”

Alonte further expressed full confidence that Grades 9 and 10 Biñan students will appreciate reading short stories and poems written by Filipino short fictionists and poets.

“Introducing them to the works of local authors not only enriches their literary experience but also allows them to connect with stories and themes that are culturally relevant and reflective of their own experiences,” he added.

Philippines Graphic EVP-GM Loida S. Virtudazo said they will make the formal presentation of the LGUs and schools involved in the project at this year’s NJLA event, set to be held this May 7 in SAMSUNG HALL, SM Aura Premier in Taguig City.

“This is the beginning of a long-range NJLA-LGU-public high schools project to promote English proficiency through Literature Appreciation via the Philippines Graphic Reader. And it starts with popularizing the works of Filipino poets and writers in the hearts and minds of young readers,” Virtudazo said.