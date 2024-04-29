Ayala group aims to hasten E-vehicle transition of PHL

CONGLOMERATE Ayala Corp. said it is committed to increase its investments in the electric vehicle (EV) sector in its bid to build the country’s first EV ecosystem and encourage the public to use transportation options that will not require fuel.

Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of the Ayala Group’s automotive arm, said the conglomerate expects EV to comprise 20 percent of new car sales by 2030. The company is keen on cornering a significant share of this market.

“In the short term, our focus is to set up the local EV ecosystem by bringing in a compelling line-up of four-wheel EVs as well as by widening the charging infrastructure, store footprint, and our internal capabilities,” Zobel said.

He said the group is engaging potential institutional partners for the rollout of charging stations.

The company said it is investing some $50 million, or about P2.75 billion, to develop 100 charging stations in some 50 locations in the country by the end of the year.

“We believe that more players and more investments are necessary for the public to become comfortable with the availability of charging, and to reach the government’s goal of over 7,000 charging stations by 2030,” Zobel said.

“We recognize that the shift towards clean technology will take time to materialize. Thus, our focus today is to enable that transition.”

ACMobility, together with Ayala Land Inc. and Integrated Micro-electronics Inc., launched a network of 33 EV charging stations in 16 locations across the country last year.

Last year, ACMobility became the official national distributor of BYD, China and the world’s largest manufacturer of plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicles.

BYD currently has three dealers across the country, and ACMobility intends to increase this to up to 20 dealers this year, Zobel said.

This week, ACMobility will open a BYD dealership in Cebu, the first outside of Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, ACMobility entered into a strategic partnership with Bosch to incorporate integrated vehicle technology in its after sales operations.

Bosch Car Service will offer mechanical repairs to intricate electronics, engine systems, safety features, comfort upgrades, transmission expertise, and a host of other services and diagnostics.

Last month, AC Industrials, the parent company of ACMobility, signed a memorandum of understanding with Bosch Philippines to explore new business opportunities in the country.

AC Industrials and Bosch Philippines said they intend to explore potential business activities in various industries, including mobility solutions, manufacturing, energy, and healthcare, among others.