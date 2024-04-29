Archers look to finish off Saints; Scorpions try to dispose of Red Lions

REIGNING champion EcoOil-La Salle and surprise contender Centro Escolar University go for the jugular against Go Torakku-St. Clare and Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, respectively, in the semifinals of the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The unbeaten Green Archers are heavily favored to repeat over the Saints in their 7:30 p.m. showdown while another fiery duel looms between the Scorpions and the Red Lions in their 4:30 p.m. encounter.

If La Salle and CEU complete the sweeps in the semifinals, the best-of-three titular showdown will start on Thursday.

The top-seeded Green Archers trounced the Saints, 85-65 in the opener to stay unbeaten in six games and move closer to their third straight finals appearance.

“It brings us closer to where we want to, but the series is not over. Again, we have to respect St. Clare as a team and it will be the same respect in Game 2,” said La Salle assistant Gian Nazario, who anticipates the return of Jonnel Policarpio (stomach flu) and EJ Gollena (hamstring) after missing Game One.

In the other series, CEU’s dream of making it to the finals looks achievable.

They won, 72-63, over the Red Lions in the classifications phase then escaped with a 75-71 decision in the semifinal opener.

“We just have to keep ourselves grounded. Our job’s not yet over. We still have to win one more game,” said coach Jeff Perlas.

“We just have to keep on believing that we belong here, that’s first. And at the same time, they have to bring that David inside them. We need one more inspiring win before looking ahead.”