All-Filipino semifinals series stacked with grudge matches, heated duels

CREAMLINE and Chery Tiggo may both hold psychological edge over Choco Mucho and Petro Gazz, respectively, but in a cutthroat semifinal phase of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference, statistics and past results won’t matter.

Composure will be the key as both matches are expected to be nail-biters with the teams have fine-tuned their offense and defense during the weekend break and strengthened communication inside the court.

That makes the race to the finals all the more interesting and intense as the Cool Smashers clash with the Flying Titans at 4 p.m. Tuesday and the Angels collide with the Crossovers at 6 p.m. before an expected overflow crowd at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Coaches are likely to introduce surprise to disrupt their opponents’ strategies as they are expected to rely on their starting units for while utilizing their bench to keep their starters strong in prolonged battles.

In their respective buildup to the semifinals, each team’s strategies and sentiments revealed a mix of determination and focus.

Koji Tsuzurabara, coach of the top -seeded Angels, emphasized a game- by-game approach and urged his team to concentrate solely on the task at hand—the rankings, he stressed, are a mere distraction.

“I’m not thinking about the rankings, just one game [at a time],” he said. “We need to concentrate.”

Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin, on the other hand, said service is a critical area for improvement and acknowledged its impact on their recent performances.

“We had games where we didn’t serve well,” he said. “That’s where we focused in training.”

Despite finishing fourth in the preliminaries, Creamline, which shut down Choco Mucho last week, remains a strong contender for a third straight All-Filipino title behind Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Alyssa Valdez.

Choco Mucho and Chery Tiggo, on the other hand, are driven by their hunger for a breakthrough victory in the league organized by Sports Vision.

The absence of key player Kat Tolentino to auditory condition continues to pose a challenge for the Flying Titans, but Alinsunurin remains optimistic about their team’s performance, counting on Isa Molde, Maddie Madayag, Royse Tubino and Cherry Nunag for the solid support to explosive Sisi Rondina.

Petro Gazz, fueled by players Brooke Van Sickle, Jonah Sabete and MJ Phillips, seeks to claim the elusive All-Filipino crown after winning two Reinforced Conference trophies.

Chery Tiggo, spearheaded by Eya Laure, Ara Galang and Mylene Paat, enters the semis as the hottest team, boasting seven consecutive wins, including a five-set triumph over Petro Gazz. Ready to flaunt their killer’s instinct, the Crossovers aim to secure a spot in the championship series.

With the top two teams advancing to a best-of-three title series starting May 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the stakes are high as teams vie for supremacy in this week’s riveting matches.