4CCMM Board to call on new Chief PNP Marbil 

THE Board of Trustees (BOT) of the newly organized 4th Class Club Metro Manila (4CCMM), an organization of former Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadets, graduates and non-graduates included, is set for a courtesy call on Police General Rommel Francisco D. Marbil of PMA Class ‘91.

The activity is slated on Monday, May 6, 2024, at the Office of the Chief Philippine National Police (PNP) in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The BOT, whose members were elected recently during its 1st Fellowship and Organizational Dinner Meeting on April 13, 2024 include former PNP Chief Roberto “Bobby” Lastimoso PMA ‘67, Bernie Miaque PMA ‘87, Audie Mongao PMA ‘92, Leo Bungubong PMA ‘98, Edmund Tan PMA ‘80, Raul Villanueva PMA ‘90 and Ace Esmeralda ‘89. A Council of Elders was formed composed of Renato De Villa PMA ‘57, Panfilo Lacson PMA ‘71, Gregorio Honasan PMA ‘71, Arthur Balmaceda PMA ‘71, Daniel Abinoja PMA ‘74, Raul Gonzales PMA ‘75, Samuel Pagdilao PMA ‘79, Ariel Querubin PMA ‘79.

It also includes the three 4-star ranks in active service namely Armed Forces Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr. PMA ‘89, PNP Chief Rommel Marbil PMA ‘91 and Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Ronnie Gavan PMA ‘93.

The new PMAyers social group will hold its first Board Meeting immediately after the 1PM courtesy call on the same day.

Its main purpose is for fellowship, and camaraderie as well as to provide scholarship and skills training for in distress members.

Roberto “Bobby” Lastimoso, PMA ‘67 was elected Chairman of the Board of Trustees while Bernie G Miaque, PMA ‘87 was elected Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President.