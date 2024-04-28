UST’s Perdido, NU’s Buddin voted UAAP Players of the Week

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas’ (UST) Jonna Perdido and National University’s (NU) Michaelo Buddin stepped up for their squads when it mattered the most in the final week of the UAAP Season 86 women’s and men’s volleyball elimination rounds.

With the No. 2 slot and the last twice-to-beat incentive at stake in the women’s play, Perdido shone the brightest for the Golden Tigresses in the match against defending champion La Salle.

Buddin starred as the Bulldogs earned at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat advantage in the men’s division.

They were voted Collegiate Press Corps’ UAAP Players of the Week for the period April 24 to 27.

Perdido scored 19 from 18 attacks and an ace in a 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 victory over La Salle for a 12-2 win-loss record behind National University, also with a 12-2 card.

Perdido was picked over Angge Poyos, University of the East rookie Casiey Dongallo, NU’s Alyssa Solomon and Lyann de Guzman of Ateneo for the weekly honor presented by San Miguel Coproration and supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

Buddin started for the first time this season for the Bulldogs on April 24 after recovering from a fractured right hand and wasted no time making his presence felt.

He scored 17 points in a 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 rout of league-leading Far Eastern University (12-2). The Bulldogs remain in the hunt for the last twice-to-beat advantage as they fight for the No. 2 spot against La Salle at 11-3. The two will also face each other in the semifinals, making their battle a virtual best-of-three series.

Buddin was picked over his teammate Joshua Retamar, La Salle’s JM Ronquillo, UP’s Louis Gamban and Ateneo’s Jian Salarzon for the weekly citation.

